Karamo Brown's Chambord Drinks: Recipes

    

Search Our Site

'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Pairs With Chambord For Pride Month Drinks

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | June 9, 2023 | Food & Drink People

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown is serving up some delicious drinks!

See More: 7 Rainbow Nail Art Designs for Pride Month: From Simple To Complex

The Chambord-ambassador has a few quick, easy-to-make-at home recipes in honor of Pride—the "Mwah-Tini," the "Karamo-Tini" and the "Berry Proud Margarita."

See the recipes below!

Mwah-Tini

Karamo & Chambord: Mwah-Tini

Recipe:

  • 1/2 part Chambord
  • 3/4 part Finlandia vodka
  • 1 part passionfruit juice
  • 1/4 part lime juice
  • 1/4 part sugar syrup

Instructions:

Shake and strain into a martini glass, top with Prosecco!

Karamo-Tini

Karamo-Tini

Recipe:

  • .75 oz Chambord
  • 1.5 oz Herradura Reposado
  • .75 oz pineapple juice
  • 4 drops hazelnut

Instructions:

Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Berry Proud Margarita

Berry Proud Margarita

Recipe:

  • 1.5 oz El Jimador
  • .5 oz Chambord
  • .5 oz strawberry puree
  • 1 oz lime juice

Instructions:

Shake with ice, serve in a rocks glass and garnish with a dehyrdated lime and spicy rim.


Tags: Denise Warner Apple News Karamo Brown

Photography by: Courtesy Of Chambord