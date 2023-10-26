Watch Karl Lagerfeld Sketch A Runway Look For Cara Delevigne Using Makeup

By: Denise Warner
By: Denise Warner
|
October 26, 2023
|
Style & Beauty
The documentary Karl Lagerfeld Sketches His Life, streaming now on M/LUX, follows the late designer as he draws pictures of his childhood, his time in Paris, his designs and more.
See Also: Watch Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik Collaborate In 'Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards'
In this clip, Lagerfeld illustrates Cara Delevigne's runway look--using only makeup--from Chanel's Spring 2013 collection.
Watch the clip below:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by mluxnetwork (@mluxnetwork)
A post shared by mluxnetwork (@mluxnetwork)
Check out the full documentary here:
Photography by: Courtesy