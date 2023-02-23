Kelly Rowland Curated Sotheby's Contemporary Curated Auction: See The Art

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Culture People

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and executive producer Kelly Rowland has been announced as the curator for the latest edition of Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction. Rowland will personally select six artworks that reflect her vision and passion for post-war and contemporary art. The live auction will take place on Thurday, March 9, at Sotheby’s New York, with an exhibition on view from Friday to Wednesday, March 3 to 8.

Rowland’s selection includes a range of paintings, from expressionism and figuration to abstraction and action painting. Her choices present a broad range of post-war and contemporary art, boasting vibrant and lively works by Ernie Barnes, Peter Bradley, Reggie Burrows Hodges and Stanley Whitney.

Ernie Barnes, "The Dunk"

Her collecting mantra is, “Art is representation."

"As an artist, singer, songwriter turned collector, what I look for is when a piece has its own rhythm," Rowland says in a press release. "I’m especially inspired by art when it comes to movement ... I started collecting to leave a legacy for my children. Growing up, I admired art that incited self-reflection. Today, I’ve found a creative way to allow a new generation of collectors and enthusiasts the space to see themselves in art and tell a story the world needs to hear.”

Reggie Burrows Hodges, "Playing Reggae Records at the Pace House #2"

Rowland rose to fame as a founding member of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling female groups of all time. She has sold more than 40 million records on her own, and has won four Grammy awards. She's also extended her talents to the on-screen world, appearing as a host on The Voice Australia and The X Factor U.K. and U.S., while taking a starring role in films including Freddy vs Jason and The Seat Filler.

Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated Auctions have been inviting influential figures from various fields since 2013, asking each creative mind to curate a group of works by the most sought-after post-war and contemporary artists. Previous curators in New York include Robert Pattinson, Swizz Beatz, Oprah Winfrey, Steve Aoki, Kim Jones and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

Ernie Barnes, "Four Ladies with Gold Hat"

Rowland’s selection promises to be a unique editorial point of view that will showcase her exceptional taste and interests. The auction is expected to attract collectors and enthusiasts from around the world who are interested in owning a piece of art that resonates with the vision of one of the world’s most popular and respected artists.

"As a first-time curator, I have always felt that art is a personal means of expression, and I wanted to highlight a group of works that speak to my experience and how I connect with art," Rowland says. "Combining my voice and vision with Sotheby’s paves the way for younger generations to recognize themselves in art. There are so many young people and young artists who want to be a part of this art world. This is a beautiful way to fuse these worlds together and allow this conversation to start.”

Robert Longo, "Gretchen (Men in the City)"

Stanley Whitney, "Red, Green, Black, Blues"

Peter Bradley, "Stormy Weather"

This article was written with help by Chat GPT.