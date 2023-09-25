Supermodel Kelsey Merritt Is The Ultimate Go Getter

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Magazine People Feature People Feature Features Featured fashion Creators Apple News

MODEL AND CONTENT CREATOR KELSEY MERRITT DOESN’T SHY AWAY FROM A CHALLENGE. FIND OUT HOW SHE’S CONQUERING THE MODELING WORLD AND BEYOND.

PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHAYE BABB

You may know supermodel and content creator Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) from the campaigns of your favorite luxuy brands or the catwalk of Victoria's Secret. But did you know in her free time, the Filipino stunner is studying to become a pilot? Probably not.

This is just one of the many surprises I learned while chatting with Merritt. I also learned she never saw snow until five years ago and has since become an avid skier, taking on some of the most challenging mountains in the country. In conclusion? Merritt may be most known for her thriving modeling career, but there is much more than meets the eye. Not only does she relish a challenge, but she thrives on living spontaneously.



“Flying is something I never thought of doing, but like many things in my life, it fell on my lap, and I hopped on the opportunity to do it,” she shares on the impetus behind her flight training. “A friend of mine was like, ‘I’m learning how to fly, would you be down to learn together?’ and my immediate response was, ‘Hell yeah.’”

While she’s only a few courses into the 40- to 80-hour flight program until she’s official, Merritt is already a natural.



“I was scared at first, but then once we started, I found it easy and so exciting. It’s kind of like a video game,” she says, laughing. “It reminds me of picking up skiing. My friend, once again, had challenged me to take up skiing. Once something piques my interest, I don’t stop until I’ve mastered it. So, I started skiing and got frustrated because I wasn’t immediately good at it. But then I kept at it, and I honestly learned super quickly, considering I saw snow so late in my life being from the Philippines.”



PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHAYE BABB

Fearless and emboldened by accomplishing tasks that seem out of her reach, it’s no wonder Merritt landed the Victoria’s Secret catwalk on her first try as the first runway of her career.

“Walking the VS runway was by far a highlight of my career and no doubt the scariest experience of my life—casting, at least. From the start of my modeling career, I was lucky that I was able to work well as a Filipino model, as we were underrepresented at the time. But my challenge was, at 5 feet, 8 inches, I wasn’t runway height,” she notes. “I was told there was no way I’d be able to walk the VS runway, not only because I was too short, but also because I had no prior runway experience. Throughout the casting, my heart was beating out of my chest—I had never been so nervous. My entire career was resting on this one catwalk, and I had one chance to do it. When I found out I got it, it was surreal, and the rest came so naturally. It was an incredible experience walking the runway and a total adrenaline rush. I met so many incredible girls through VS as well. I thought it would be a very insecure, catty culture, but it was super positive. Everyone was so uplifting and cheering each other on.”



Merritt notes that she has been blessed to have had a thriving career both in the U.S. and her home in the Philippines, starting in New York and taking her on incredible campaigns throughout the world, working for brands like Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co., Prada, Valentino and Fendi.



Another thing you may not know about Merritt is that she balanced her booming career at age 18 while finishing her undergraduate degree—something she was advised to hold off on and prioritize her career first. Still, she managed to do it successfully, albeit exhaustedly.



PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHAYE BABB

“Because I was working so well at the time I was 18, my agents advised me to pause finishing my degree. But I figured I was two years in; I’d finish college when I was 20, and I would have plenty of time for modeling. So, I went home to the Philippines and finished college. It was a crazy time in my life,” she recalls.



“The third and fourth years of college were exhausting because in between school, I was flying to places like Peru, Sweden, New York and beyond for all these amazing jobs. I remember on one flight to Sweden, I just wanted to sleep, but I had to spend the entire flight finishing a paper to pass my class. I ended up finishing with really great grades, but it definitely was not easy!”



PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHAYE BABB

Merritt has proved to be an extremely motivated person in all areas of life. So when I ask what’s next, it’s not surprising that she has some ideas but leaves it slightly open-ended. After all, she thrives on spontaneity and taking every opportunity that comes her way.



PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHAYE BABB

“I’d like to tackle the content creator side of my career. That’s something that’s been a cool part of the modeling industry changing. I can now capitalize on my following and branch out into content creation, which I greatly enjoy. I feel like I get to express and show my creative side, whereas as a model, I am just the canvas."

"I have all creative freedom and control, and I like that people are getting to know me even more through that. That’s a part of my career I wasn’t expecting, but I am really enjoying and see myself continuing doing,” she notes.

“Outside of that, I know down the road I want to launch something of my own. What that may be, I’m not sure of yet, but like I said, things often fall in my lap, and I take it from there. So, I’m letting the idea come to me.” And with that, we’ll stay tuned.

PHOTOGRAPHED BY SHAYE BABB

KELSEY UP CLOSE

GUILTY PLEASURE: A CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

MOST PRIZED POSSESSION: MY DOG, PABLO

TV SHOW YOU’RE BINGEING: SUCCESSION

THREE THINGS YOU CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: MY PHONE, MY DOG AND MY LIP BALM

BUCKET LIST VACATION DESTINATION: SOMEWHERE IN AFRICA, LIKE A SAFARI

DREAM JOB OR COLLABORATION: A CHANEL CAMPAIGN