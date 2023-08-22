Kendall Jenner Stars In New Stella McCartney Campaign

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty Celebrity

You can't rein Kendall Jenner in.

The model stars in the Stella McCartney Winter 2023 campaign, shot by Harley Weir. Jenner poses with the famed white ponies in the Camargue Salt Flats of France for the season's "Horse Power" launch.

"I knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do. Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch; you can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her. Capturing this connection brings Horse Power to life, both through the fashion and the vision," McCartney said in a statement.

Pieces include bags, accessories, boots and more.

The ready-to-wear collection, created with 92% concious materials, will be available in boutiques at online beginning this August.

See more photos below: