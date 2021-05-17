Kevin Ko Shares Info on Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

by Evan Arryoro | May 17, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Perhaps, Bitcoin is the only currency that comes to your mind whenever you come across the term cryptocurrency. You are not alone; there other millions of people like you who have only heard of Bitcoin as the one and only cryptocurrency. Kevin Ko is an experienced cryptocurrency trader and commercial asset advisor who has been in the field for a couple of years and he understands the lack of knowledge the general public has.. He has spent most of his career teaching and helping investors build their portfolios, factoring in their risk levels. Kevin states that most of his clients only know of Bitcoin as the only cryptocurrency and are surprised to learn that there are many other currencies.

But such persons are not mistaken to think of Bitcoin as the only cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has taken the lead in the cryptocurrency world, cementing its position in the market. It is a common thing to find traders using bitcoin and crypto interchangeably. Furthermore, only bitcoin and two other currencies that can be purchased using regular currency. This goes to show you the extent to which Bitcoin has become dominant in the cryptocurrency trade.

Kevin has vast experience in helping and educating potential investors on the ins and outs of investing in cryptocurrencies. Kevin has taken it upon himself to share the other currencies that he thinks you should be aware of if you are interested in the crypto market.

• Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency in the market and was launched in 2015 to enable smart contracts and decentralized applications. Although different from bitcoin, it uses a similar blockchain concept. It is an open-source platform that requires a specific cryptographic token. You can use the Ethereum token (Ether) to secure, trade, and decentralize anything.

Ethereum is more of an app but is highly secure as the original developers are the only persons who can make any changes.

• Litecoin

Litecoin is the other popular cryptocurrency that you should know about. It is more aligned with Bitcoin and has various similarities. The significant difference between Bitcoin and Litecoin is that Litecoin uses a much faster block generation, so you should probably consider Litecoin if you are a novice. Litecoin was launched in 2011 and is sometimes referred to as the 'Silver to Bitcoins gold.' It is a decentralized platform that allows for open-source payment, and which operates under a central authority.

• Ripple (XRP)

Ripple was launched in 2012 and is another popular cryptocurrency worth over one billion US dollars. The founders pride the currency in offering the fastest transactions, estimated at around 4 seconds. The ripple tokens are known as XRP and work by creating a platform for payment service providers such as banks to send money globally. One advantage of the Ripple currency is that you can exchange it with any currency, including dollars and euros. It is also a cost-effective platform for sending money across borders in seconds.

• Zcash

This is a more recent cryptocurrency launched in 2016. The founders packaged this currency to offer transparency, privacy, and security of transactions. Zcash also offers a shielded transaction option that allows users to send private data as encrypted codes.

You will possibly come across other cryptocurrencies in the market aside from the four listed above. The good news is that Kevin is available for consultation, and you can reach out to him on the Crypto Kingz website, a platform formed to help others. Alternatively, you may choose to reach out to him on his Instagram.