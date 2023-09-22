The 6 Best Unconventional Key Lime Pies In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Guides

Considering the sweet and tart circle of goodness is Florida’s official state pie, we take our key lime pie very seriously around here. Traditionally made with graham cracker crust, a sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks and lime filling and a meringue topping, the key lime pie is a zesty, refreshing dessert, best enjoyed in the tropical surrounds of the sunshine state. It also just so happens that National Key Lime Pie Day is around the corner, and as Miamians, we’re only a three-hour drive away from the original key lime pie mecca known as Key West. But since we already sit in enough traffic in Miami, we’ll stick to keeping it local with our six favorite spots to devour an unconventional key lime pie, ripe with the classic flavor except spiced up a notch.

dbakers Sweet Studio

3501 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

This cake shop in Midtown whips up a ginormous slice of key lime pie, topped with a mile high of burned Italian meringue that quite literally looks like a cloud from heaven. Oh and it tastes pretty heavenly, too.

Cindy Lou’s Cookies

7320 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

Don’t underestimate owner Cindy Kruse’s ability to bake a mean pie, even if her bakery’s namesake only mentions cookies. Not always featured on the menu, her key lime pie with a layer of torched meringue on top will infuse joy into your mouth with every bite.

Over Under

151 E Flagler St. / Website

Over Under’s sour orange pie may not be a key lime pie, but rest assured it tastes equally as good, if not better. The sour orange resembles a similar depth of flavor and is homegrown in state. Plus, the Saltine-crushed crust is delightfully salty, the perfect offset to the tartness.

A Fish Called Avalon

700 Ocean Drive / Website

The American Pie Council awarded the Best Key Lime Pie distinction to this Miami Beach seafood institution on Ocean Drive, so you know it's something special. The pecan-crusted key lime pie is quite the sensation here, replacing the traditional graham cracker crust with a different type of crunch.

The Bazaar by José Andrés

1701 Collins Ave. / Website

The SLS South Beach world-renowned restaurant offers elevated Spanish cuisine and a fabulous deconstructed key lime pie, in the José Andrés sophisticated fashion. Indulge in burned meringue, graham cracker crust, and key lime filling in three artfully plated sections.

Azucar Ice Cream

1503 SW 8th St. / Website

We know what you’re thinking—ice cream isn’t pie. That would be correct, but the key lime pie flavor at this artisanal ice cream shop tastes just like the real thing. Inspired by abuela, the Little Havana ice cream haven churns out fresh flavors daily, derived from locally grown fruits and vegetables.