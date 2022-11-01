12 Fantastic Gifts To Challenge The Adventurous Children's Imagination And Skills

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Lifestyle

One of the most exciting memories about the holidays is gifting children the latest toys and seeing them get so happy. You are contributing to their development when you challenge their imagination and invite them to become explorers in their own world. This year, some of the best gifts connect children with nature, help challenge their minds, and allow them to learn and be adventurous while having the most fun.

Pirate Ship

Playing pirates hasn't gone out of style, and children still love feeling like these audacious bandits. This year you can gift your loved one (18 months and over) this amazing large pirate ship that comes with a pirate base camp, a big pirate ship, a small pirate ship, five pirate figures, plus other pieces such as a flagpole, a shark, a parrot, and a treasure chest. This toy helps children improve their motor, cognitive, and communication skills and encourages imaginative play by creating more exciting adventure scenes. From $52.99

A Helping Hand For The Parents

Life as a parent can be overwhelming, especially during the holidays. With so much to do and so many family and friends to see, it’s easy to let the pressure take over. But keeping baby close and enjoying it together makes the journey so much more special. Hands-free babywearing is a super convenient way to keep baby close while going about the festivities, making it the ultimate lifesaver for busy parents on the go. Give the gift of all-day snuggles. Nuna’s CUDL clik baby carrier specializes in providing that cuddly closeness parents crave with the hands-free freedom they need to enjoy those small everyday moments that become the big ones – like an afternoon spent baking with Mom or a festive coffee with friends. Because Nuna believes in only the best for baby, the CUDL clik is crafted with stylish OEKO-TEX® certified fabric that is free of harmful substances and gentler against baby’s sensitive skin. It also comes with two GOTS certified and better-for-baby organic cotton bibs. It features breathable mesh fabric and padded shoulder and waist straps and is designed to make babywearing cool and comfy for both parent and baby, whether home alone wrapping gifts or boarding a plane for faraway places. The specially designed magnetic locking buckles make securing baby in the carrier safe and simple, while the buckled waistband clicks together in a snap and is adjustable for just the right fit. The waistband is even accented with a removable wristlet pouch for on-the-go essentials, like phones, wallets, and wipes, so just like that you are ready for the next holiday adventure.The attached hood conveniently provides shade for baby, while the integrated breeze cover pulls up to provide extra protection from the elements when you’re out and about. The CUDL clik ergonomically adapts from the close-to-your-heart newborn days to explore-the-world toddler stage, so you can go about the holidays making sweet memories together. Because together is always better.

Pretend Play Doll House School Set With Portable Backpack



Education is essential for children, and playing to be a teacher is still one of the most fun experiences a kid can have. This Pretend Play Doll House School Set has many creative rooms with open spaces to decorate, including a classroom, playground, bathroom, dining room, and music room. Children can use the scenes to imagine how much fun it is to study, sing, exercise, and sleep at school. Recommended for kids 3 years and up, each piece of furniture has a number that corresponds to a decorative sticker. Decorating the house with corresponding stickers can also help children learn to recognize numbers. From $37.99

Kids Kitchen Cooking Toy Set

This year, the trend is the ocean, and kids also love pretending to be chefs, so this gift is perfect for those who love water and seafood. The Kitchen Cooking Toy Set includes a kettle, frying pan, pressure cooker, sauce pot with lid, gas stove, gas canister, knife block with a peeler, sharpener, three knives, six cutting foods, a cutting board, and two utensils, totaling 21 pieces. The variety of play kitchen accessories keeps children entertained. This toy is recommended for children 3 and up. From $35.99

Connetix 100pc Creative Pack

Kids love exciting toys that help challenge their skills. Connetix has a wide selection of beautiful magnetic tile sets that encourage open-ended play and aid in developing a child's imagination and creativity. Connetix's unique beveled design, made of non-toxic ABS plastic that is BPA, lead, and Phthalate free, allows the tiles to be strong while creating beautiful clear refractions. From $109.00

Learn ‘N Balance Set

The Little Partners Learn N' Balance set, which includes one set of Colors stepping stones, combines fun and spatial learning. Improve your child's balance while encouraging self-esteem, spatial development, and color recognition. For even more learning fun, add the brand's two new Learn "N Step Stepping Stones collections - Shapes and Numbers. The Learn N' Balance Beam is a portable, folding balance beam that is divided into four sections perfect to take anywhere. Each section is joined by a hinge, allowing the beam to be adjusted, folded, and used in various ways. Children are going to love this gift. From $149.99

Smart Teddy

Teddy bears will never be out of style, mainly because they are cozy and can become kids' best friends they can carry everywhere. This year gift a Smart Teddy, A connected soft toy that allows parents to personalize the ideal companion for their child as they begin developing habits such as potty training, brushing their teeth, washing their hands, and more. The Smart Teddy operating system allows parents to monitor and adjust the teddy bear to their child's specific needs. All you need is Wifi, and Smart Teddy will be the newest member of your family. From $199.95

Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor With Trailer

Kids love feeling adventurous and pretending they drive. With this fantastic gift, you can elevate that fun and take them to an imaginary farm because the John Deere Ground Force Tractor takes outdoor play to a new level. Kids will love driving the large John Deere Ground Force Tractor with its extra large stake-side detachable trailer while listening to the FM radio. They can load the trailer and transport their treasures. The armrests on the adjustable seat flip up. This gift features two speeds: 2 1/4 or 4 1/2 mph and reverse. The 2nd gear lockout feature allows parents to control the speed. Also, it includes a 12-volt rechargeable battery and charger. From $265.99

Creative Starter Kit

We can't deny that technology is part of our lives, including children's. However, there is nothing more gratifying than giving kids a learning gift where they can challenge their minds using a device. The Creative Starter Kit combines the best-selling Monster, Newton, and Masterpiece, which invite children to imagine, invent, explore, and play with an inspiring mix of art tools and cutting-edge technology while also being important for learning, dexterity, and skill development. It also features OSMO Base, a new Creative Board, four dry-erase markers, a microfiber eraser pouch, stackable storage for each game, and three game apps available for iPad and Amazon Fire. This gift is recommended for kids 5 to 10 and up. From $69.99

BYJU’S LEARNING Featuring Disney

Everyone loves Disney, and kids will love this gift even more because it will help them learn new things. The BYJU’S LEARNING Featuring Disney premium kits assist children in Pre-K to 3rd grade develop math, language, reading, vocabulary, and other core skills while playing with beloved Disney and Pixar characters. Kids practice, play and learn with an interactive app and hands-on activities tailored to their learning level. This self-paced learning program offers real-time feedback and supports various types of learners, allowing them to gain confidence in their ability to learn independently. It features over 3,000 video lessons, quizzes, read-along stories, and digital worksheets. The kit comes with Magic Workbooks (for Math, Language, and Reading), an Osmo Base Set, Wizpens, Crayons, and a one-year subscription to BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney. Available for iPad and Amazon Fire. This kit is recommended for kids from Pre-K to 3rd grade. From $199.00

Under 1000

24V 2-Seater XXL UTV Electric Ride On Kid Car Power Wheel

The XXL UTV buggy is the perfect gift for kids who love adventures. It has a powerful 24-volt 9AH battery, four driving motors (60W), and an all-wheel suspension system. A kid's electric UTV with incredible force. Among the other features is a secret trunk in the back for extra storage, comfy grips and seats, and wide eva rubber tires for extra durability. This UTV is suitable for outdoor use, including concrete, grass, and mud. This 24V updated UTV has features like comfortable seats, a strong body, a touch screen MP4 player, and a premium sound system that will impress your youngsters. Because we know how much children love cars, this UTV vehicle is designed for the ultimate outdoor adventure, with several safety features like adjustable seatbelts and remote control to aid in adult supervision. This product is appropriate for children age 3 and up. From $899.00



Under 500

Climbing Play Tower with Slide & Chalkboard

Kids love exploring from above and looking for new adventures in the distance as they learn new things. The Climbing Play Tower can help your little one reach new heights in a safe learning environment to assist in the kitchen, mixing and pouring to create delectably sweet memories. Or, for climbing and sliding fun, you can place the Climbing Play Tower in their playroom. They can play to defend their fortress against invading armies or open a charming cafe with a blackboard menu. Whatever their hobbies, this learning and play tower with additional slides and chalkboard will sure spark their creativity. From $399.00

Under 100

Cruise Ship Dollhouse Pretend Play Toys

This year multiple cruise lines have launched new vessels. As you play your next vacation in one of those fantastic ships, you can help your children pretend they are the captains of the most fabulous yacht with this gift. Children can open the dollhouse boat 180 degrees to reveal the ship cabin, kitchen with sink and refrigerator, bedroom with shower, swimming pool, and other features. The Cruise Ship Dollhouse is perfect for the pool or to imagine the warm summer months if you live in a cold place; nonetheless, the fun is endless. This toy is recommended for children 36 months and up. From $37.99