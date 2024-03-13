Here's A Sneak Peek At Kimpton Epic's Newly Opened Privai Spa and Fitness Center

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, style and beauty,

Kimpton Epic invites you to seek relaxation at the newly opened Privai Spa and Fitness Center.



Exuding magic synonymous with the city’s nickname, the Kimpton Epic in Downtown Miami unveils its recently renovated Privai Spa and Fitness Center (@privaispafitness) managed by Arch Amenities Group. Taking design inspiration from the Miami scene, the 13,000-square-foot renovated space features a full range of services designed to incorporate a harmonious and synchronized spa and wellness experience into its guests’ treatments.



Delivering world-class programs and products to help relax the mind, body and spirit, Privai Spa’s holistic brand allows guests to customize their treatments to their specific needs and goals. Spa-goers can indulge in curated treatments that combine state-of-the-art services with traditional relaxation therapies. Integrating touchless technology into its wellness lounge, including Somadome technology-enabled meditation pods offering color-light therapies, the goal is to feature new technological-driven therapies every six months. One signature technology-backed treatment is the PureWave VEMI, which couples vibration and electromagnetic therapy with heat and sound healing.



Also on the menu are a host of therapeutic modalities and restorative treatments far exceeding traditional spa offerings, with each reinvigorating journey promising guests the ultimate escape. From massages such as the Himalayan salt stone massage and cryo pain reliever with CBD or the limited-time restorative sleep ritual massage to facials such as the glo2facial or the partnership with The Biostation, the spa menu offers endless forms of luxury.

Keeping up with cutting-edge technology, spa-goers can also enjoy an array of innovative fitness equipment and classes. With specialized treadmills, strengthening machines, and classes such as high-intensity interval training, yoga, or meditation and movement, the spa and fitness center work together to create the ultimate form of rejuvenation. For those seeking to make the most of the spa experience, Privai Spa offers locals a membership that includes unlimited group exercise classes, access to spa facilities and members-only events.



Whether relaxing in the coed communal sauna or spending time in a concurrent sauna’s salt chamber, Privai Spa brings ease and respite to those in the Magic City. 270 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @epichotel