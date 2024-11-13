Experience Tropical Bliss at Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa

Culture, Lifestyle, Culture Feature, Lifestyle Feature,

By Erin Kain

Wind through the property’s 30 stunning acres

Kimpton Mas Olas Resort and Spa is a rejuvenating exercise in tropical vacations, marrying the very best of desert and beach delights.

THE JOURNEY

The one-hour car ride from Cabo San Lucas to the luxe Kimpton Mas Olas Resort and Spa (masolasresort.com) in Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, is surprisingly speedy and peppered with scenic ocean and desert views. The resort is nestled off the beaten path, and the final hurdle of my journey features a bumpy dirt road that leads to an unmarked concrete entryway. Unconventional? Maybe, but this was a deliberate choice on the part of co-owner Bill Moore. “The goal is to usher our guests into a sense of luxurious isolation,” he explains. “We want them to leave the real world behind.”

THE PROPERTY

Lush gardens and exquisite pools dot the 30-acre adults-only property. Biophilic design elements abound, from living installations and dramatic mood lighting to natural, local materials and structural arches draped with local foliage. Other offerings include nine interconnected gardens housing tropical flora, farm animals and fresh produce, plus four jaw-dropping pools.

THE ACCOMMODATIONS

There are 103 chic guest rooms, including 12 oceanfront villas hidden among the dunes and 10 penthouses. Neutral tones, clean lines and local furnishings allow the area’s stunning vistas, including the Pacific Ocean and Sierra de la Laguna Mountains, to take center stage. I sneak in plenty of sun-soaked naps on my patio’s sumptuous daybed, but other rooms feature private plunge pools, cozy fireplaces and outdoor showers.



Lounge the day away at one of the property’s four glittering pools.

THE AMENITIES

Treatments and experiences at Botánica Spa are a true lesson in nature-based pampering, from sumptuous massages and refreshing facials to yoga and Pilates workshops. I opt for the Baja Blend workshop, where knowledgeable botanists guide guests through the expansive gardens and share the culinary and medicinal properties of each plant. The experience ends in the spa’s apothecary, where we craft our very own pindas with customized herbs, essential oils and tinctures.

THE CUISINE

The highlight of any vacation is the food, and that is certainly the case here. Culinary director Sandro Falbo oversees all three restaurants on property and utilizes freshly caught fish and seasonal produce from the on-site gardens. Botánica sits among the gardens and orchards and serves up farm-to-table, wood-fired dishes. My favorite bite is the umami-rich cactus and aloe vera risotto, followed by a decadently sweet kettle corn ice cream. For a more oceanic aesthetic, Kahal sits atop an abstract pool setting and features sumptuous seafood, where I delight in the area’s famous chocolate clams and smoked lobster ravioli.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kimpton Mas Olas is truly Todos Santos’ crown jewel. As I make the one-hour trek back to the Cabo airport, I can’t help but reflect on my three stunning days at the resort and the effervescent energy with which I find myself renewed. Isn’t that what these getaways are all about?

“The goal is to usher our guests into a sense of luxurious isolation. We want them to leave the real world behind.”–BILL MOORE