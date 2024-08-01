Kith Treats Partners With Hamptons Icon Carissa's Bringing Exclusive Sweets To Miami

Food & Drink, Food & Drink News Latest, Food & Drink,

Bringing a sweet taste of the Hamptons to Miami, Kith Treats is partnering with the renowned bakery Carissa’s. Known for its European-inspired breads, artisanal pastries and vibrant cakes, the James Beard Award-winning all-day bakery’s partnership with Kith Treats offers playful creativity and a limited-time menu of decadent treats.

Cool off and satisfy your sugar fix with The Bouchon, a decadent combination of vanilla and chocolate ice cream infused with Carissa’s signature chocolate bouchon and chocolate cake crunch. Topped with a decadent chocolate drizzle and a playful touch of Cocoa Puffs, The Bouchon is available as a milkshake and a swirl and is a must-try for the true chocolate lover.

From Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, guests can stop by Kith Treats in the Miami Design District to enjoy this delicious partnership. 84 NE 41st St., Miami