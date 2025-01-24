Discover Kith Treats and Pura Vida Miami’s Limited-Edition Creations

Food & Drink, Feature, Food & Drink News Latest, drink, Eat,

By: Sophia Lalaounis

Kith Treats and Pura Vida Miami have come together to offer a limited-edition collection of ice cream creations that blend indulgence with wellness. Available exclusively at Kith Treats Williamsburg and the Miami Design District from Jan. 24th to Feb. 2nd, these treats celebrate Miami’s vibrant culture while introducing Pura Vida’s newest location in New York.

Kith Treats, the cereal-infused ice cream parlor from the celebrated luxury lifestyle brand Kith, joins forces with Pura Vida Miami, the wellness-conscious Miami-based brand known for its vibrant and nutritious offerings. This exclusive collaboration combines the best of both worlds, fusing Kith Treats’ playful, nostalgic approach to desserts with Pura Vida’s commitment to fresh, wholesome ingredients. Together, they’ve crafted three limited-edition specials celebrating Miami’s sunny charm while adding a distinct twist to beloved classics. The partnership also marks the debut of Pura Vida’s new Williamsburg location, just steps away from Kith Treats’ Brooklyn outpost.

The South of Fifth, a nod to Pura Vida Miami’s original location, combines an ice cream swirl and milkshake infused with matcha pistachio cookies, matcha, and frosted flakes, finished with roasted pistachios and a dusting of matcha powder for a decadent fusion of wellness and indulgence.

The W.T.M. (Welcome to Miami) captures the essence of the tropics with Kith Treats' vanilla ice cream, blended with Pura Vida’s LaLa Lemonade, mango, pineapple, and a drizzle of passion fruit honey, all topped with a sprinkle of Honey Bunches of Oats for a refreshing burst of Miami’s vibrant energy.

The Miami Mocha, equally irresistible, blends vanilla ice cream with Pura Vida’s coffee, banana, dates, and cocoa pebbles, drizzled with almond butter and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder, offering a rich, indulgent twist on the classic mocha.

This collaboration not only celebrates the spirit of Miami but also marks an exciting new chapter for Pura Vida with the opening of its Williamsburg location. Fans can indulge in these three limited-time specials from Friday, Jan. 24th, to Sunday, Feb. 2nd, exclusively at Kith Treats Williamsburg and the Miami Design District. Each creation is designed to be a flavor-packed homage to Miami’s vibrant culture, with a touch of Pura Vida’s signature wellness ethos, embracing the best of both brands in one unforgettable experience. 84 NE 41st St, Miami, @kithtreats