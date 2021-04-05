Kristian Pengwin: You Should Embrace Your Setbacks as Much as Your Achievements to Attain True Success

by Karishhma Ashwin | April 5, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Starting a business from scratch can be a real challenge. Having the capacity, ability and above all, the courage to start a business idea, with limited resources, represents a major challenge in a person’s life. However, your willingness, commitment, and determination are what will determine the possibility of going far. Kristian Tumidajewicz’s business journey is undoubtedly one of the best examples of this.

Kristian Tumidajewicz, known in the business world as Kristian Pengwin, is a young man of 24 years, who has earned a reputation for success as an entrepreneur. His performance in the field of sports analysis and commerce, where he has been characterized as an expert, has been what has set the tone of his life. At such a young age, he has more than 450 thousand followers on his digital platforms.

This success has not been easy, nor has it been a matter of luck. This young entrepreneur has worked hard to achieve the results he had wanted since he was very young. At 18, Kristian had combined his passion for sports, especially soccer, with his innate ability to navigate the digital environment.

Both elements, accompanied by constant preparation and a formidable determination to improve his quality of life, by then overwhelmed by personal and family difficulties, were the impetus to open a path that would lead him to the top of his success.

Nowadays, this young man is considered the best in the world of sports business. The numbers support this recognition. Sharing free content with his fans and monetizing in the long term with his partners has been a differentiating strategy in the market that has granted him great popularity.

Start Now and Improve On the Journey

Kristian started his business from scratch. With limited economic resources, without any visible support and only with the experience that he had acquired from his possibilities, he gave himself the task of starting what would be more than his job, a lifestyle.

Daring to start at the moment he thought was right for him and having the willingness to improve as he went along, is what made his experience even more valuable. Although he never doubted his idea or what he wanted to achieve, mistakes, frustrations, and difficulties became part of the way and with it his willingness to put them aside to move towards his purposes.

For Kristian, taking the first step in the search for an idea or purpose is elementary. This is what will make the difference in where you are and where you want to go. While it is not guaranteed to be easy, taking the first step will take you out of your comfort zone and confront you with a reality that you cannot escape if you want to fight for your goals.

Enjoy the Process, Even the Mistakes

There is nothing further from perfection than starting your own business. While it is important to work hard in the right way, expecting everything to be perfect on the first attempt is a mistake that will end up disappointing you.

The best thing about starting on the right path is having the possibility of going through it at your own pace and enjoying every experience within it, even the mistakes. Be sure not only to live every aspect but to learn from every test or failure, this will strengthen your experience.

Kristian has not had an easy journey to his goal. However, he has lived each experience in the best way possible and he has drawn great learning from it. Along the way, he not only grew as an entrepreneur but also discovered a huge strength that will permanently drive him to work for what he wants to achieve.

Generates Confidence

An elemental aspect for Kristian is to generate trust in people. This will ensure that your business grows. His experience has shown this. This young man has been characterized by gaining visibility over the years by generating confidence.

His business has been based on the exchange of free content, to be then monetized with his partners. This is a long-term project, which, although it has not been easy, has given him the satisfaction of seeing his objectives fulfilled step by step.

He has focused each of his movements on his personality and on gaining people’s trust. In addition to showing his brand, he has reflected his growth as a motivator by inspiring others to achieve their goals.

Kristian is currently working on a platform that he hopes will position himself as one of the best in sports entertainment and information.

On the other hand, he focuses on training young people who can do successfully what he does and teach others.