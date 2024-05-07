KYU Reopens Its Doors Following A Refreshed Renovation

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink food

Miami’s favorite elevated Asian-style barbecue joint KYU reopens its Wynwood doors to much anticipation.



The newly revamped dining room of KYU PHOTO COURTESY OF KYU

KYU, the iconic Asianinspired eatery, has reopened its doors, inviting guests to its refreshed and refined digs in the heart of Miami’s artsy Wynwood neighborhood.

After closing in Nov. 2022 to repair storm damage, KYU’s team seized the opportunity for tasteful renovations to their 4,000-square-foot home. Award-winning Miami designer Mark Alan Diaz honored KYU’s signature industrial chic aesthetic while upping the cozy factor with honey-hued tambour wood accents, rich leather textures and sleek metal finishes. A glowing backlit bar anchors the 114-seat dining room opposite KYU’s bustling open kitchen, offering diners a tempting glimpse of the creative flavors being sparked within.



KYU’s fan-favorite beef short rib dish PHOTO COURTESY OF KYU

Leading the kitchen’s culinary mastery is executive chef Chris Arellanes. His sharable small plates tease the tastebuds with umamirich meats and garden-fresh produce enhanced by flavors of smoke and fire from the traditional Japanese style of yakiniku grilling.



The cauliflower dish is a must-try for those looking to indulge in non-meat dishes. PHOTO COURTESY OF KYU

Newcomers dive in with local favorites like kale chips kicked up with nam prik sauce or the beloved crispy rice topped with spicy tuna and wasabi. Miami-exclusive small plates include burrata in green tomatoes with tangy peppadews or pan-seared snapper with brown butter-white miso and ginger. KYU’s longtime fans will rejoice over the return of signature dishes like succulent beef short rib with sweet soy glaze or crispy, chili-buttered Korean fried chicken. A trip to the eatery is incomplete without a sweet helping of Mom’s legendary coconut cake for dessert.



The new interior design at KYU is both warm and sleek. PHOTO COURTESY OF KYU



To toast KYU’s long-awaited comeback, beverage manager Dan Fresco concocted a menu of handcrafted cocktails to mesh with these complex flavors. Sip spicy, yuzu-kissed shiso sour or embrace punch swirling with creamy mamey fruit.



KYU is beloved for its sweet Mom’s coconut cake for dessert PHOTO COURTESY OF KYU

So, toast to the return of one of Miami’s favorites and be sure to plan in advance because rumor has it that reservations are filled within minutes of opening. 251 NW 25th St., Miami,@kyurestaurants



Executive chef Christopher Arellanes. PHOTO COURTESY OF KYU