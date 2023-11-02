Sip On La Fête New Addition, La Fête du Rouge

By: Allie Green By: Allie Green | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink drink

Meticulously crafted with care and attention to detail, Miami-based La Fête Wine Company (@lafetewine) debuts its newest wine, La Fête du Rouge. Redefining the luxurious wine-drinking experience, La Fête seamlessly integrates the St-Tropez lifestyle for wine enthusiasts.

Made with the highest quality ingredients, La Fête aims to showcase exceptional wines from St-Tropez, integrating that lifestyle, whether drinking with friends at a beach or a fun night out.

Devoted to crafting award-winning wines that showcase the region’s most exceptional vineyards, the founder and CEO of La Fête Wine Company, Donae Burston, remains committed to bringing the lifestyle to anyone drinking La Fête.

“We firmly believe that the Côtes de Provence region is a special place where great wines are made, and we are extremely excited to bring La Fête du Rouge to the world,” Burston shares.

Just in time for the holidays, La Fête du Rouge completes the portfolio’s trilogy. A beautifully supple wine with a tasty finish revealing notes of fruits and eucalyptus, La Fête du Rouge is a premium wine geared toward people with a thirst for life, travel, and, of course, wine. The perfect wine to enjoy year-round, the approachable red is ideal no matter the weather.

Paired with the award-winning La Fête du Rosé and La Fête du Blanc, La Fête du Rouge makes for a beautiful gift during the season of giving.

Available in select wine shops and restaurants around Miami and online for nationwide shipping, sipping a glass of La Fête du rouge has never been so accessible.