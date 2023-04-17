La Fete Announces Participation In The Miami Grand Prix

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Food & Drink Events drink

Drawing people worldwide to the Magic City, the highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix returns with an exciting beverage program featuring La Fête Wine Company, the creator of the luxurious La Fête du Rosé.

Photo Courtesy: Daniel Zuliani

This dynamic partnership combines the best of Miami’s vibrant culture, where passion for adventure, joie de vivre, and exquisite taste coincide. La Fête’s participation in the prestigious event showcases its excellence and brings an untraditional spark to the track unlike any other.

“As the F1 fever continues to sweep across the US, we knew we had to be a part of it,” shares Donae Burston, the founder of the wine company. “It's not just about the race; it's the whole experience, the social gathering, and the celebration of all things F1 throughout the city. As a brand that shares a passion for reaching new audiences and expanding our horizons, it was an easy choice to join the festivities. And what better place to do it than in Miami, the heart of luxury, tech, and of course, unforgettable parties! La Fête is proud to be a part of this incredible event.”

Adding the perfect touch of elegance to complement the exciting event, F1 spectators can find La Fête at the Miami International Autodrome Campus. Viewers can also enjoy La Fête in the Paddock Gardens, general admission areas, and even an exclusive La Fête du Rosé branded bar within the Marina Yacht Club, where expert mixologists will create a variety of rosé-based cocktails.

Photo Courtesy: La Fête Wine Company

With roots in Miami, La Fête is a fixture on the South Florida scene. In some of the most sought-after locations, including Nobu, The Setai, Soho House, 1 Hotel, W Hotel, and Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed, the award-winning rosé continues to uphold its epitome of luxury as one of the fastest-growing imported labels of the year.

In the spirit of the Miami Grand Prix, La Fête du Rosé has redefined the traditional concept of rosé consumption, embracing the St.Tropez lifestyle where wine is an everyday staple, even on the racetrack. This match made in heaven collaboration plans to showcase the best of the best and feature renowned James Beard Award winners, minority-owned restaurants, and much more. Spectators won’t want to miss the opportunity to take in the excitement of the race while sipping on the smooth and crisp taste of La Fête du Rosé.