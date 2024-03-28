La Mar By Gastón Acurio Celebrates 10th Anniversary Milestone

Culture, Food & Drink, Community,

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture, Food & Drink, Community,

Miami’s acclaimed Peruvian restaurant by revered Chef Gastón Acurio celebrates its 10th anniversary on March 29 with a lavish anniversary soiree, featuring guest chefs, unlimited libations and breathtaking Brickell skyline views.

Led by Executive Chef Diego Oka, La Mar by Gastón Acurio has been the recipient of several awards, including mentions in the Florida MICHELIN Guide and the World’s 50 Best Discovery. The anniversary festivities are set to match the caliber of cuisine, joined by James Beard-nominated chef Valerie Chang of Maty’s, Carlos Garcia from Miami’s MICHELIN Guide-recommended Leku, Karla Hoyos from Tacotomia and Alejandro Díaz, Chema Cárdenas and Santiago Huen from Miami Slice.

Guests can expect an array of hot and cold food stations hosted by Chef Oka’s roster of culinary talent, as well as an expansive spread of La Mar’s signature bites that capture the spirit and flavors of Peru. The feast is priced at $195 per person and includes unlimited wine, spirits and bottomless Piscos. T

Toasts to the decade begin at 7:30 p.m., while live music and entertainment from a Latin band and Latin Grammy-nominated DJ will carry on from 9 p.m. until late. This is a decennial celebration not to be missed if you have a taste for high-caliber Peruvian cuisine and unparalleled waterfront views.

In additional news, La Mar’s multi-course tasting menu will soon be unveiled at a later date, served on Chef Oka’s hand-crafted ceramic pottery.

Tickets to La Mar’s 10th anniversary can be purchased here.