Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Unveils New Blushes That Aim To Be Part Of Your Skincare Routine

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs has once again upped its game in the makeup industry with the release of its latest collection, the Color Fuse Blush. The new product features five bold and vibrant shades new to the line, all of which are now available exclusively at Sephora U.S. and Canada, and Hauslabs.com.

The Color Fuse Blush boasts an innovative hybrid gel powder formula from Italy, which looks like a powder but melts onto the skin like a cream. The gel powder formulation melts into the skin, leaving a second-skin finish with color that lasts. The blush is billed as "mega-soft, mega-pigmented, and mega-sized," making it highly effective with a little amount of application. The buildable blush is designed to effortlessly diffuse into the skin and leave the perfect pop of color.

The product is formulated with a soft and silky texture to aid in smooth application, and is also infused with skincare ingredients. Haus Labs' proprietary Fermented Arnica Oil is infused with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to nourish, calm and protect the skin. Hydraberry Complex reinforces the skin barrier while adding hydration, and the company's patented Biomimetic Pigments aim to mimic the structure of skin ceramides to adhere comfortably and securely to your skin for long-lasting looks. Meanwhile, Haus Labs' Metaflow Synergy Manufacturing Technology creates a lightweight film designed to feel velvety smooth.

Sarah Tanno, Makeup Artist and Global Artistry Director at Haus Labs, expressed excitement over the new product, stating in a press release, "As a clean artistry brand for all, it was important to develop blush shades that were high impact pigments and high impact colors that work on all skin tones."

Haus Labs' Chief Marketing Officer, Kelly Coller, added, "With our new Color Fuse Blush collection, we've created the trifecta: a clean, mega-pigment, high-performance blush that oozes color and delivers skincare benefits. We are giving bold shades that consumers now know us for, such as the buzzy Watermelon Bliss (in universal red)."

Clearly, Haus Labs is focused on tech-forward beauty solutions, but it's also got a green heart. The Color Fuse Blush is talc-free, clean, vegan and cruelty-free; and everything in the Haus Labs line is sold and distributed in sustainable packaging. Taking things one step further into the social dimension, $1 from every purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, which supports mental health for kids, teens and LGBTQ+ youth.

Learn more about Haus Labs By Lady Gaga's Color Fuse Blush and shop the full line and collection at hauslabs.com.

This article was written with help from Chat GPT.