Lafayette 148 Celebrates Venetian Heritage With New Art-Inspired Collection

Kaila Stang

Lafayette 148’s latest collection fuses fashion with the timeless beauty of an iconic 18th-century Venetian artwork.

Model Arizona Muse showcases a velvet gown from the Lafayette 148 x Save Venice capsule collection against the backdrop of the historic Italian city.

Set against the backdrop of Venice’s rich artistic heritage, Lafayette 148 (lafayette148ny.com) has introduced a collection that blends art restoration with fashion innovation. This season, the women-empowered brand has partnered with Save Venice, the non-profit committed to preserving Venice’s artistic legacy, to sponsor the restoration of a forgotten masterpiece.

At the heart of this collaboration is painter Giulia Lama’s Virgin in Prayer, an early 18th-century oil painting long held at the church of Santa Maria Assunta in Malamocco, Venice. Thanks to restoration by conservator Claudia Vittori and her team, the painting reveals vibrant hues and intricate details, showcasing Lama’s talent with newfound depth. This effort is part of Save Venice’s “Women Artists of Venice” program, which recognizes historic women artists.

Inspired by this revival, the brand unveiled the Lafayette 148 x Save Venice capsule collection as part of its Resort 2025 line. The collection features a collaged interpretation of the painting’s refreshed palette, including velvet suits, dresses, skirts, tops and flowing gowns. Each garment reflects the beauty of Lama’s work while embracing contemporary fashion. A percentage of the proceeds supports Save Venice and its mission to protect the city’s cultural heritage.