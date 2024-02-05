Get To Know Supermodel Lais Ribeiro And Her Activism

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Magazine People Feature People Feature Features Featured Celebrity

Model and impact producer Lais Ribeiro reveals her new purpose-driven work through activism.



Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bodysuit, skirt, sunglasses and earrings, ysl.com; Versace necklaces and cuff, versace.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN CAR PROVIDED BY CURATED

Supermodel Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) has achieved the pinnacle of success in the fashion world, gracing runways and magazine covers around the globe and holding the coveted title of Victoria’s Secret Angel. Yet beneath the glamour, she nurtures an abiding passion for giving back. Through her organization and impact production company, Br_dge, Ribeiro champions meaningful causes across four key pillars: agriforest, brain health, financial literacy and ocean preservation.

Alaïa bodysuit, maisonalaia.com; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello earrings, ysl.com; Christian Louboutin heels, us.christianlouboutin.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN CAR PROVIDED BY CURATED

This year promises significant activations for each of these core missions of Br_dge. In February, Ribeiro will partner with the SOTO Method and Circle of Brotherhood for brain health programming. March brings an empowerment initiative for young women in collaboration with Girls Inc. Come May, two significant events will support rainforest protection efforts with The Boa Foundation in Brazil’s Amazon region and coral reef protections with organizations like Coral Gardeners and FAE swimwear.



Alaïa bodysuit, maison-alaia.com; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sunglasses and earrings, ysl.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN



When discussing Ribeiro’s philanthropic work, the fulfillment it brings her is evident. “My business partner, Carl Navarro, and I identify and audit the nonprofit organizations we want to align with, look into their projects, discover their current status and assess how we can be involved with what we can offer, which is communication strategy and raising awareness and funding for these projects,” she says.

Most recently, Br_dge collaborated with the Indigenous Asháninka people for a powerful evening spotlighting tribes facing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. When asked about the success of the star-studded Evening for the Amazon event, Ribeiro shares, “Thanks to the knowledge and expertise of The Boa Foundation, we had direct communication with the Asháninka people, who Benki Piyãko, a respected political leader, leads. The evening fostered meaningful connections through music and advocacy while driving fundraising for the Asháninka’s preservation efforts.” She continues, “We strive to amplify indigenous voices and share their culture through events like our recent Evening for the Amazon, benefiting tribes like the Asháninka people. Though organizing large-scale activations poses challenges, the rewards of coming together to support these communities make every effort worthwhile.”

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bodysuit, skirt, sunglasses and earrings, ysl.com; Versace necklaces and cuff, versace.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN CAR PROVIDED BY CURATED

Ribeiro has attained genuine purpose and meaning through her far-reaching activism. “None of what we do is easy,” she says, “but all of it is rewarding, especially seeing the people support and experience what we share.”

Find out more about the Miami resident as she gives us an inside scoop into her daily life.

Versace top and necklace, versace.com; Saint Lauren by Anthony Vaccarello earrings and tights, ysl.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN CAR PROVIDED BY CURATED

Why did you choose to plant roots in Miami?

We found the best school for my son in Miami. It is also closer to my family in Brazil, with an easier time zone to work and communicate with my agents in Europe, Brazil and New York. Miami is growing tremendously, and we want to be a part of it by offering my support in the projects that can help develop the city.



Magda Butrym blazer, magdabutrym.com; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello tights and sunglasses, ysl.com; stylist’s own earrings. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN CAR PROVIDED BY CURATED

What do you love most about living here?

The space—I previously lived in an apartment in New York City. I love the weather; it’s very similar to the city I am from, and I was tired of being cold in NYC.

What are your favorite destinations when you go out?

I love going for dinner or lunch at Call Me Gabby in Miami Beach; I always go there after the beach or to Joe’s Stone Crab. Miami has so many good options; it depends on what you’re looking for.



Magda Butrym blazer, magdabutrym.com; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello tights and sunglasses, ysl.com; stylist’s own earrings. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN CAR PROVIDED BY CURATED

What does your wellness routine look like?

I work out three times a week. I love doing the sauna and ice baths, and I just started stretching and doing yoga. I’ve also been trying to eat better, which gives me more energy to do my daily tasks.

Alaïa bodysuit, maison-alaia.com; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sunglasses and earrings, ysl.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN CAR PROVIDED BY CURATED

How do you ground yourself?

I always try to connect with nature, spend time with my family, and care for my body and mind.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, ysl.com; stylist’s own vintage gloves and earrings. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN

What is the most rewarding element of motherhood?

The deep connection that you have with your children—it’s hard to explain the love between us.

What do you want to accomplish in 2024?

Many things, but first, I’m focusing on healing my body and mind.

Magda Butrym rose dress, magdabutrym.com; stylist’s own earrings. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN

Since this is our investment issue, what do you feel you can never over-invest in?

My answer will always be you can never over-invest in yourself.



Jean Paul Gaultier top, jeanpaulgaultier.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY DANNY SANTIAGO HAIR BY VALISSA YOE MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN CAR PROVIDED BY CURATED