Lando Norris On Being The New Face Of Polo Red Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Miami Grand Prix Appearance

As Lando Norris emerges as the new face of Polo Red fragrance, he chats with us about his upcoming appearance in Miami for this year’s anticipated race. @lando, @ralphlaurenfragrances

After winning last year’s Miami Grand Prix, how do you approach coming back this year? Is there added pressure?

Coming back this year, I am focusing on taking it one step at a time. Last year’s win at the Miami Grand Prix was incredible and a huge moment for my team and me, but it does not change how I approach any race. Of course, there is always pressure going into any race, but I try not to focus on that too much and keep my head in the game.

What’s your favorite element of this race?

Miami is a fantastic city, and of course, it is now extra meaningful to me after last year’s win! The fans and the whole vibe of the event in this city are special and have a unique atmosphere. All the fans are lively, you can smell the ocean breeze and the layout of the track is great.



Lando Norris prepares to return to Miami as the new face of Polo Red fragrance. PHOTO COURTESY OF RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES

What is its toughest challenge of the Miami race?

The toughest challenge for this track is balancing the heat and humidity. The temperature can play a huge part in how you manage your car and yourself during a race. This particular track also has a combination of fast straights and tricky corners, so it’s one that really needs a lot of concentration.

Tell us about your relationship with Ralph Lauren Fragrances. What drew you to the brand?

Ralph Lauren will always be an iconic brand, and I have always had a huge respect for it. When the brand introduced me to Polo Red, I immediately connected with it because it reminded me of the feelings I get before a race. It smells fresh and energetic yet sophisticated, like the energy I aim to bring to the track.



Lando Norris for the Polo Red Campaign. PHOTO COURTESY OF RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES

How do you align with the Polo Red fragrance?

Polo Red is all about energy and confidence, which I think aligns with how I approach my career. In racing, you must be bold and daring and push your own limits, and Polo Red embodies that mindset. It’s all about making a statement and being yourself.

What are you most looking forward to at this year’s race?

I am excited to go back to Miami! The energy from the fans is always incredible. I am looking forward to putting on a great performance for everyone watching and hopefully securing another win!