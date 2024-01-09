The World’s Largest Pickleball Festival Is Arriving This Weekend In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Community

Fitting with the times, the world’s largest pickleball festival is taking place this weekend at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, a first-of-its-kind tournament and festival open to amateurs and professional picklers alike. The weekend-long event was designed in an effort to bridge the gap between the experienced and the curious while promising a bout of additional fun and games.

Produced by Black Stage Productions, The Pickle Games Miami features more than just 50 courts of pickleball play—think food, music, a beach club, a vendor village, VIP experiences, and brand activations and partnerships with local and national sponsors including E11EVEN Vodka, Hendrick’s, Selkirk and La Croix.

Throughout the course of the weekend, guests will also have the opportunity to hear from several pickleball pros and organizations on the subject of everything pickleball and more, ranging from perfecting the third shot drop to the transformative power of pickleball for mental health.

Athletes will compete for two days in Doubles and Mixed Doubles competitions across age divisions, while enjoying access to the festival and the athlete village. This designated space allows players to rest in the shade and take advantage of amenities like physical therapy, massages, refreshments and more.

It’s no secret that pickleball has been America’s fastest-growing sport for multiple years straight, rivaling tennis, golf and more traditional sports. Those looking to jump on the craze beyond this weekend are in good company with a slew of pickleball courts available for play across Miami, many of them free of cost.