Larroudé And Gabriela Noelle Launch An Exclusive Collaboration Collection

Luxury shoe brand Larroudé (@larroude) and Gabriela Noelle (@gabrielanoellestudio) launch an exclusive collection celebrating both springtime and femininity. As part of Neo-Miami’s Design District, shoppers can discover the collection while visiting Noelle’s pop-up exhibition, April Flower.

Photo Courtesy: Larroudé

Drawing from her playful artistry, the collection offers five visionary styles. From mules to sandals and even a limited-edition collectible, the designs represent a blossoming journey to femininity, with brilliant colors and flowers mirroring Noelle’s childlike perspective and way of viewing the world.

“Her use of vibrant colors and the imaginative figures that have become her signature capture everything I adore,” Marina Larroudé says. These shoes are not just footwear; they’re wearable, interactive works of art, representing a design dream realized.”



Photo Courtesy: Larroudé

Starting April 16 and running through the rest of the month, guests can experience giant floral sculptures, interactive pieces such as the Twin Pops Seesaw and Toadstools, and the artwork that inspired each shoe. From the classic silver Garden mule with 3D flowers inspired by the eyes in the Imaginary Friend to the Dew Drop mule referencing Noelle’s infamous functional toadstool ottomans, each design seamlessly incorporates Noelle’s signature style into wearable art.

“We have a collection that speaks to my inner child, embraces playfulness and youthful femininity, and something I really can’t get over, honors my artwork. It feels very rewarding that Marina believes I have a voice strong enough to be represented by her shoes and then worn by women worldwide,” said Noelle.



Photo Courtesy: Larroudé

To celebrate its official launch on April 17, the pop-up exhibition is hosting a garden-themed party where guests can immerse themselves in the creative process by commissioning pieces and personalizing garments or artwork.

For more information or shopping, visit the website and Gabriela Noelle's pop-up at Neo Miami Design District, 35 NE 40 St., Miami, 33137