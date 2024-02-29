Here's What To Do This Leap Day In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Community,

Happy Leap Day! It’s that time in the four-year rotation when we’re graced with an extra day of the year; now the question is what to do with the excess 24 hours. While this may just be a typical Thursday to some, several Miami establishments are offering special deals to celebrate the calendar phenomenon.

Paradox Museum Miami

2301 N Miami Ave. / Website

Congrats—today, you can celebrate your birthday on the actual day you were born. Leap day birthdays get extra special treatment at Paradox Museum with free admission if you bring a friend.

Mirabella

4441 Collins Ave. / Website

Coastal Italian restaurant Mirabella at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering happy hour specials from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the bar and lounge. Guests can sip on $7 beer, $10 wines and classic cocktails and munch on $14 small plates such as charcuterie, oysters and beef carpaccio.

Mayami

127 NW 23rd St. / Website

Grab the girls and indulge in a complimentary Mayamigas cocktail at Mayami’s “Zona Rosa” Leap Year celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. Let loose to an energetic violin performance and enjoy a dazzling fire show.

The Key Club

3015 Grand Ave. / Website

Groot Hospitality’s American bar and grill in Coconut Grove is granting you the gift of $10 handcrafted martinis and $12 matchstick fries this Leap Year. This classy combo is a surefire way to spend this bonus day.