Here's What To Do This Leap Day In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel|February 29, 2024
Happy Leap Day! It’s that time in the four-year rotation when we’re graced with an extra day of the year; now the question is what to do with the excess 24 hours. While this may just be a typical Thursday to some, several Miami establishments are offering special deals to celebrate the calendar phenomenon.
Coastal Italian restaurant Mirabella at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering happy hour specials from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the bar and lounge. Guests can sip on $7 beer, $10 wines and classic cocktails and munch on $14 small plates such as charcuterie, oysters and beef carpaccio.
Grab the girls and indulge in a complimentary Mayamigas cocktail at Mayami’s “Zona Rosa” Leap Year celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. Let loose to an energetic violin performance and enjoy a dazzling fire show.
Groot Hospitality’s American bar and grill in Coconut Grove is granting you the gift of $10 handcrafted martinis and $12 matchstick fries this Leap Year. This classy combo is a surefire way to spend this bonus day.