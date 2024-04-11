LEGACY Unveils Its Newest Location

By: Taylor McNiff By: Taylor McNiff | | Lifestyle Local sports

LEGACY unveils what its newest fitness flagship in Little River will look like.



Exterior shot of LEGACY’s new Little River location PHOTO COURTESY OF LEGACY

LEGACY is set to debut its new flagship location in Miami’s vibrant Little River. The 12,000-square-foot facility, complete with soaring 30-foot ceilings and a monument to members’ commitment to themselves and their fitness journey with the signature “No Days Off” neon sign, redefines the brand’s fitness community. Grounded in elite athletic training principles, the new gym plans to showcase LEGACY’s trademark Partner Interval Training PIT system. This fierce workout combines interval and resistance training to sculpt bodies and boost metabolic rates. Prioritizing post-workout recovery with a smoothie bar, cold plunges, saunas and on-site physical therapy, LEGACY’s amenities will also feature soundproof coworking stations, exclusive retail stores and a video board perfect for streaming sporting events. 7400 NW Miami Court, @nodaysoff