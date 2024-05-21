LEKU Fish And Garden Reintroduces Basque Cuisine To Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink,

Since its opening at the Rubell Museum, LEKU has been a leading Miami destination for fine cuisine originating from the Basque region of Spain. Now, it’s rebranded to bigger and better, honing its seafood and vegetarian offerings while still upholding an elevated dining experience.

A collaboration between renowned restaurateur Jeffery Chodorow, acclaimed chef Carlos Garcia and business partner Terry Zarikian, LEKU Fish and Garden highlights Miami’s diverse seafood culture as a result of its coastal location. The venture was born out of need—Chodorow and Garcia identified a lack of upscale seafood restaurants in Miami, especially with Basque influence.

The reimagined menu showcases dishes inspired by Basque tradition, as well as customizable options that allow guests autonomy over how their fish is prepared and served. Guests are encouraged to select an available catch from the daily board in what is pegged “Fish Your Way,” or they can opt for the “Whole Fish Carlito’s Way,” where Chef Carlos prepares multiple iterations of a selected whole fish (dover sole, grouper, etc.) over the course of 30 to 45 minutes.

A standout in the small plate category is the Tartar de Viera with Hokkaido scallops, tobiko, green apples, crispy onions and Uni, a creative synthesis of flavors that fuse together with thoughtful precision. Additional fish highlights include turbot fish in garlic sauce and lobster in brothy rice, while the chef’s locally-sourced Garden Menu features wild mushroom rice and a multi-colored cauliflower dish with dehydrated tomatoes and pistachio pesto. Tuna loin with coffee is another mesmerizing combo beckoning to be savored.

The LEKU legacy lives on.