Support Your Home Team With New Lele Sadoughi And MLB Collab

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Rooting for your favorite baseball team just got a little more fashionable.

Lele Sadoughi just introduced its collaboration with Major League Baseball. The drop includes 18 headbands with official MLB logos. Teams represented in the first iteration of the capsule are the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals, the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, theTexas Rangers and the Houston Astros with more to come next season.

"We are thrilled to debut the Lele Sadoughi x Major League Baseball collaboration of 18 jeweled and embroidered headbands. Using official logos and artwork, we were able to design each headband creating custom logo gold charms, pearls, and crystals, to represent nine teams throughout the country. We see the partnership with MLB as a long-standing collaboration and plan to expand to more teams each season," Lisa "Lele" Sadoughi said in a statement.

Shop the full collection here.