Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Solid & Striped For '90s-Inspired Collection

Caroline Perrott | April 8, 2021 | Style & Beauty Trends





Bucket hat in Ditsy Floral

Editorial image from the Lele Sadoughi x Solid & Striped campaign.





The Spencer one-piece in blue colorblock

It has been rumored that spring/summer fashions are just not as versatile as fall/winter. The scarves, sweaters, boots in leathers, croc and suedes seem to pull great inventory when it comes to fashion blogs—but, particularly in always-sunny Miami, spring/summer reigns over all. There is something special about springtime colors and the renewed sense of energy they bring with them—their motifs are ones to be celebrated. And that is exactly what we can expect from the collaboration collection between two powerhouse brands, Lele Sadoughi (@lele_sadoughi) and Solid & Striped (@solidandstriped)—a celebration of sunshine and good weather. Sarah Landman, CEO of Solid & Striped, and Lisa “Lele” Sadoughi have actually been friends for quite a while prior to the collaboration, testifying that through their friendship and respective brands, the new collection came together quite naturally. “We both strive to design products that make women feel good. Further, when Lisa started designing visors and bucket hats (the best complement to our swim and resortwear), it truly felt like a natural fit,” says Landman. Sadoughi continues, “Both our brands celebrate a colorful and joyful spirit. In the past year, we have gone beyond headbands and jewelry, and Solid & Striped, known for its summer fashion, was the perfect brand to co-design a collaboration.” Along with the bucket hats and visors, the collection features Sadoughi’s iconic knot headbands, carryall totes, scrunchies and newly developed “swim” headbands (ones that can be worn in the water) outfitted in all of Solid & Striped’s new spring 2021 prints and fabrics. Inspired by Miami and a time period that’s really engrained itself in the city’s cultural history, the 1990s, the collection is full of ’90s motifs and trends. Think pink textured zebra, oversized gingham, pastel patterns and the like. “The collection was inspired by Miami’s vibrant colors, amazing art deco architecture and zest for living. I think you’ll find that the pieces of this collaboration embody that spirit in the best possible way,” says Landman. As aforementioned, Sadoughi, who had a background with J.Crew and Tory Burch before launching her own eponymous brand, and Landman, who was named CEO of Solid & Striped in 2019, have developed a friendship in business and in life. “Lisa has an exceptional understanding of what women want and has been able to evolve from a small jewelry brand into a widely recognizable and coveted complete accessory brand,” says Landman. “While she has continued to evolve into new categories within the accessory space, Solid & Striped has evolved into a leading leisure and vacation brand.” It seems the two entities couldn’t have more of a beneficial partnership. In terms of the two entrepreneurs’ favorite pieces, Sadoughi opts for the head-to-toe matching look with the Solid & Striped gingham swimsuit, postcard pint cabana shirt and her brand’s matching sun visor and beach tote, and Landman loves the rainbow embroidered striped bucket hat and colorblock visor. Whatever you select from this collaboration collection, you can be sure it will complete your spring and summer look for your plans to sit pool-or beachside.











Zebra visor paired with Solid & Striped’s Lucia one-piece bathing suit in Blackout and Marshmallow





Set of scrunchies