Everything To Know About Model And Entrepreneur Leore Hayon

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People Style & Beauty Style

Miami-based model and entrepreneur Leore Hayon launches her haircare line, inspiring women to embrace their natural hair.



PHOTO BY ARDEN ROSE NORMAN

After 12 years in the modeling industry and working for brands such as Mercedes Benz, Puma and Armani Exchange, Leore Hayon (@thegirlhabit) knew she needed to create something no one could take away from her. What started as a social media community to inspire women worldwide to embrace their natural curls is now The Girl Habit, a clean haircare line for dry hair types. After spending five years developing a unique formula to hydrate and reduce frizz, Hayon is taking her company to the next level. With her modeling years behind her, Hayon is entering a new phase of her life, intending to educate others to embrace their waves and curly hair. Implementing beauty and brains, we chatted with the entrepreneur about her growing brand, beauty rituals and life advice.

You’ve created a community on social media; what does that mean to you?

The Girl Habit community is so special because I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. At the time, I used to post all my modeling work, and my community would comment on how I cared for my hair. I didn’t realize how valuable my methods were. As a model, I often had to come to set hair-ready because hair stylists didn’t always know what to do with it. I started sharing videos on Instagram, and from there, The Girl Habit community was born.





PHOTO BY ARDEN ROSE NORMAN

You’ve been modeling and acting for 12 years. What have you learned about yourself?

Modeling/acting is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I have so much respect for anyone in the industry, and it is extremely humbling. Rejection is a big part of it, so I learned not to take anything personally and trust that whatever it is meant to be will be yours.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received? “What’s it going to matter in 100 years?” My mom has always told me this, and it is a grounding reminder not to take yourself so seriously, to take risks



PHOTO BY ARDEN ROSE NORMAN

What is one beauty ritual you follow every day?

I always detangle my hair. I love Crown Affair’s Brush 001 with boar bristles. It is so gentle on my hair, spreads the natural oils and is a beautiful brush.

What’s next?

I’m expanding The Girl Habit haircare line this year. I can’t wait to continue doing events in Miami for the brand and meet more of my beautiful community in person.



PHOTO BY ARDEN ROSE NORMAN