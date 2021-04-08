Less is More at Furniture and Design Gallery STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN

Paige Mastrandrea | April 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate People

FURNITURE AND DESIGN GALLERY STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN’S NACHO POLO REVEALS THAT LESS IS MORE THIS SEASON.





Ippico 05 table, designed by Martin Massé, limited edition of 12, $42,875.

Exclusivity is the name of the game for furniture and design gallery STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN (@studiotwentyseven). With galleries in New York and Miami, STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN is the brainchild of founder and Creative Director Nacho Polo. The ultimate tastemaker, Polo’s expertise has allowed the brand to become the trusted source for its elite clientele who are seeking exclusive and unique statement pieces that serve the purpose of functionality as well as being collectors’ items. Given the brand’s made-to-order business model, each piece is limited in quantity and designed by some of the most adroit and trusted designers in the world hailing from Europe to Asia and beyond. “Less is more” stands the test of time, as Polo has curated some of the brand’s most coveted pieces of the season, crafted by French artisans with an aesthetic that expertly marries clean, refined minimalism with statement works of art. “Organic shapes and materials are utilized in these designs,” notes Polo. “I personally love the aesthetic of travertine. Each of these designs showcases a sensuality of curves, with unique textures. They evoke minimal elegance with timeless designs that are still chic and sexy.” These designs have caught the eyes of the brand’s esteemed clientele, particularly international art collectors. Keeping its brand ethos in mind, STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN follows a strict appointment-only policy for bespoke services and design consultations.





Achille armchair, designed by Maxime Boutillier, numbered edition, $6,425.