Let Vinya Connect You to the Vast World of Wine

Alexa Shabinsky | April 8, 2021 | Food & Drink





Vinya’s award-winning sommelier Allegra Angelo at work. PHOTO BY NOAH FECKS

WHETHER YOU ARE A WINE LOVER OR SIMPLY WINE-CURIOUS, VINYA WILL CONNECT YOU TO THE VAST WORLD OF WINE.





Co-founder Nicholas Garcia PORTRAIT COURTESY OF VINYA KEY BISCAYNE

Vinya founders Nicholas Garcia, Mauricio Garavano and award-winning sommelier Allegra Angelo believe that a great experience is always shared over a bottle of wine. Following the success of their e-commerce and wine subscription service, the trio set out on a new venture, opening up a brick-and-mortar wine bar. Located in Key Biscayne, the 3,200-square-foot storefront features a marketplace and a 10- seat wine bar. With the mission of connecting their consumers to the world of wine, Vinya provides sustainable and high-quality wines and experiences with both unique and traditional bottles. It’s the perfect neighborhood spot to grab a glass of wine or bottle to go, or it also offers an educational element with weekly wine tasting classes hosted by Angelo. Angelo prioritizes education and innovation with her customers, hoping they find as much joy in wine as she does. Wine tastings are conducted in the bar’s tasting room and test kitchen, which seats up to 12 people. Vinya also offers immersive virtual tastings to provide customers the experience from home, with wines available for purchase through its website. On evenings when tastings are not in session, a bartender will oversee the wine bar cocktail menu. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or a wine novice, Vinya welcomes you to come indulge in one of life’s greatest pleasures. Cheers! 328 Crandon Blvd., Ste. 122-123, Key Biscayne, @getvinya





Wines from Vinya come with beautiful packaging to be enjoyed at home. PHOTO BY NOAH FECKS