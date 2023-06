By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment

While many of Miami’s storied LGBTQ-friendly bars and clubs have shut their doors over the years, Miami’s epic drag brunches and city-wide pride parades are as strong as ever. Plus, there’s still a slew of vibrant nightlife options to choose from, including the newly reopened Nathan’s Video Bar (now Nathan’s Beach Club) and South Beach’s longstanding gay nightclub Twist.

Nathan’s Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan’s Video Bar (@nathansvideobarsobe)

R House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R House Wynwood (@rhousewynwood)

Palace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@palacesobe)

Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twist South Beach (@twistsobe)

Gramps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gramps (@grampswynwood)

Bar Gaythering

View this post on Instagram (@gaytheringbar)

Azucar Nightclub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@azucarnightclubmiamioficial)

Sky Bar at AxelBeach Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AxelBeach Miami (@axelbeachmiami)