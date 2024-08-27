Wynwood's New Fitness Spot Offers Cirque-Style Classes

Lifestyle, Fitness,

Wynwood welcomes a first-of-its-kind aerial fitness center combining yoga and cirque-style movements.

Setting out to evolve the aerial fitness industry, Libre, Wynwood’s latest fitness hot spot, promises to take guests to new heights. Offering students and members cirque-style aerial classes and yoga flows, the aerial fitness and yoga studio cultivates a vibrant community where members or drop-in students can connect their minds, bodies and spirits. Founded by Stephanie Tisch and managed by April Gardner, both aerial and yoga enthusiasts, they sought to combine both workout modalities seamlessly while providing a space for students to push their bodies beyond perceived limits in a harmonious and therapeutic atmosphere. Specializing in aerial silks, hammocks and yoga flows, classes vary from infrared, mat-based flows, power yoga, aerial basics and aerial vinyasa to advanced-level aerial flips and tricks. With classes designed to challenge physical strength and flexibility, Libre provides a sanctuary for their body and soul. 129 NW 26th St., Miami,@libre_af



