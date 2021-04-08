Life House Launches KAYAK Miami Beach

Annie Kurnick | April 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate



LIFE HOUSE AND KAYAK PARTNER TO BRING A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HOTEL TO MIAMI, DRIVEN BY TECHNOLOGY.

Amid a global pandemic, the societal need for technology has never been so prominent. As Miami has always remained up to date on luxe hospitality trends, the city welcomes the collaboration between leading travel search engine KAYAK and hospitality brand Life House as they launch KAYAK Miami Beach—an authentically designed hotel committed to using technology to craft an extraordinary experience for guests. The contemporary-yet-homey hotel utilizes the KAYAK app to supply 24/7 access to hotel services while providing an ultraexpedited check-in process. As the pandemic has made leisurely travel a sensitive subject, visitors will find relief within the access to evolutionary tech amenities designed to provide as much, or as little, human interaction as desired. While the focus on technology is noteworthy, comfort is not compromised as the hotel features spacious terraced suites and guest rooms stocked with luxurious linens and fragrant Le Labo bath amenities. As the revolutionary hotel redefines the guest experience, travelers wait patiently for the grand opening of this present-day gem. 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach, @kayakhotels