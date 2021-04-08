Life House Launches KAYAK Miami Beach

At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Annie Kurnick | April 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate


PHOTO COURTESY OF KAYAK MIAMI BEACHLIFE HOUSE AND KAYAK PARTNER TO BRING A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HOTEL TO MIAMI, DRIVEN BY TECHNOLOGY.

Amid a global pandemic, the societal need for technology has never been so prominent. As Miami has always remained up to date on luxe hospitality trends, the city welcomes the collaboration between leading travel search engine KAYAK and hospitality brand Life House as they launch KAYAK Miami Beach—an authentically designed hotel committed to using technology to craft an extraordinary experience for guests. The contemporary-yet-homey hotel utilizes the KAYAK app to supply 24/7 access to hotel services while providing an ultraexpedited check-in process. As the pandemic has made leisurely travel a sensitive subject, visitors will find relief within the access to evolutionary tech amenities designed to provide as much, or as little, human interaction as desired. While the focus on technology is noteworthy, comfort is not compromised as the hotel features spacious terraced suites and guest rooms stocked with luxurious linens and fragrant Le Labo bath amenities. As the revolutionary hotel redefines the guest experience, travelers wait patiently for the grand opening of this present-day gem. 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach, @kayakhotels

