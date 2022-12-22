By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink Art Entertainment

You may think of Little Havana when you think of Miami. It is no surprise that in a city so influenced by Cuban culture, this neighborhood, where you can experience the heart of Cuban culture is one of the most visited. From art galleries to bustling restaurants filled with delicious food and vibrant music, this is a must-visit when you come to the Magic City. Here you will find traditional Cafes with walk-up windows that serve Cuban coffee, or "cafecito" as locals call it, and see customers who smoke cigars. You can even learn how to make authentic Cuban cigars. In Little Havan, locals discuss politics over dominoes at Maximo Gomez Park, dubbed Domino Park by its residents on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street). Calle Ocho is where the main action of Little Havana happens and a place you want to be. The historic Tower Theater shows independent and revival films, and the area's clubs feature live Latin music.

From delightful restaurants to eclectic nightlife, here is the ultimate guide to Little Havana, one of Miami's most authentic and fun neighborhoods.

See Also: How To Host A Fabulous New Year's Eve Party

Where To Eat

Sanguich De Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANGUICH (@sanguichdemiami)

2057 SW 8th St. / Website

The Cuban sandwich is one of the most popular foods you will find in Miami. If you are all about simple, delicious and creative foods, head to Sanguich de Miami on Calle Ocho for a fresh take on this staple. As an ode to Cuba's Spanish-inspired architecture and design, the chic luncheonette features Spanish-tile floors, bright green walls, and brass fixtures. However, it's the delicious sandwiches that keep people coming back. Organic meats and cheeses are tucked into fresh and soft buns pressed and crisped, resulting in an even better version of the masterpiece that's tantalized locals for decades. The restaurant's old-school techniques earned him a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022. Whether it's the classic Cubano made with spiced ham or the Sanguich de Miami, a Cuban spin on the turkey and ham club, you are guaranteed a delicious bite.

Café La Trova

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café La Trova (@cafelatrovamiami)

971 SW 8th St. / Website

Café La Trova in Miami was recently named the #21 Best Bar in the World, moving up from #28. At this popular spot in Little Havana, Julio Cabrera and his Cantineros bring the retro Cuba atmosphere to life with their artisanal, handcrafted cocktails, while James Beard Award Winning Chef Michelle Bernstein lends her culinary prowess with a contemporary take on Cuban-styled dishes. Immerse yourself in Miami's Cuban culture by listening to live music performed by real Trova musicians. They "throw" daiquiris here, tossing the precious liquid from shaker to shaker to form an arch in the air before breaking into a choreographed dance number. Café La Trova is not only about the food or drinks, it's about the great atmosphere that will provide the most authentic Cuba/Miami experience.

Versailles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versailles Restaurant (@versaillesmiami)

3555 SW 8th St. / Website

Thanks to its history and influence, Versailles Restaurant is Miami's most famous restaurant. The restaurant has been serving authentic Cuban cuisine since 1971. It is a Little Havana landmark known to be where Cubans from the diaspora gather and a neighborhood standby where locals and visitors can rely on friendly service and traditional Cuban fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Here you will find Cuban classics like croquetas, pork chunks, rice beans, sandwiches, and an extensive menu of delightful foods. Visitors can also order the famous Cuban coffee from the restaurant's old Havana-style ventanita. There are also Cuban pastelitos (pastries) from the restaurant's bakery and more desserts—a must-visit in Miami.

Where To Stay

Lifehouse Hotel Little Havana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life House (@lifehousehotels)

528 SW 9th Ave / Website

This tropical hotel, owned by a wealthy explorer, has a lush rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant that draws crowds. Life House Little Havana is a design-forward boutique hotel inspired by the neighborhood's Cuban heritage, located just a few blocks from the famed Calle Ocho. It provides a unique perspective on Miami for those looking to venture beyond the hassle of South Beach and other busy Miami locations. The hotel is located in a historic 1920s Art Deco building with a stucco façade painted a warm shade of guava as a tribute to the tropical fruit abundant in Cuba and the neighborhood. The ground-floor living room lobby and library are decorated in a rich color palette of dark greens and tobacco, with a mix of vintage leather and tufted velvet sofas atop chequered tile floors. This leads to a small courtyard with hammocks, rattan furniture, and lush tropical foliage. Local Miami and Cuban artists' work adorns the walls throughout the hotel, creating the impression of a retro explorer's den with Caribbean influences. Undoubtedly, a hidden gem away from all the noise, but authentic enough like everything else in Little Havana.

Where To Relax

Play dominoes At Máximo Gómez Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calle Ocho News (@calleochonews)

801 SW 15th Ave / Website

Whether you want to see the action or be part of the action, there is nothing more relaxing than enjoying a nice morning or afternoon at a park while playing domino. Maximo Gomez Park in Little Havana is a lively meeting place for Cuban retirees who like drinking coffee, smoking cigars, and playing fiercely competitive rounds of dominoes. There will be plenty of gossips and talking and the quick sound of slapping dominoes from the domino-decorated tile work walkways with spectator benches, which can be so relaxing. The park is named after Maximo Gomez, a famous soldier who fought for Cuban independence from Spain, but it is also known as Domino Park.

Cigar Making At El Titan de Bronze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Titan de Bronze (@eltitandebronze)

1071 SW 8th St. / Website

The trend in Little Havana is relaxing and watching people do their thing. You can't visit Little Havana without learning about Cuban cigars. Head to El Titan de Bronze, one of the most popular Family-owned cigar shops on Calle Ocho. Some of the most authentic Miami-rolled Cuban cigars can be found here, with age-old aficionados rolling cigars just like their fathers and grandfathers once did in Cuba. Each roller specializes in a specific type, and El Titan de Bronze produces them in small batches to ensure quality, even offering ultra-premium boutique cigars such as Cremo Cigars. It can't get more Little Havana than this!

Where To Get Pre-Dinner Drinks

Union Beer Store

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Beer Store (@unionbeerstore)

1547 SW 8th St. / Website

A beer is always a good option, especially before dinner, considering how hot Miami is. David and Cici Rodriguez, owners of the Miami Brew Bus and cofounders of Kush Wynwood, created Little Havana's only authentic beer bar. The duo's previous experience running beer-centric establishments is evident in the Calle Ocho location, which features rotating taps (check the chalkboard menu to see what's new) and double coolers stocked with cans and bottles of local, American-made, and internationally brewed varieties. To order, select your favorite and hand it to the bartender to ring up. Union Beer also has retro arcade games to keep you entertained between sips.

Where To Hit The Town

Ball & Chain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ball & Chain (@ballandchainmia)

1513 SW 8th St. / Website

Ball & Chain opened its doors in 1935 on the famous Calle Ocho. Billie Holiday, Count Basie, and Chet Baker were among the legendary artists who graced the stage over the next two decades. The world-renowned music venue has a colorful and fascinating history, just like the surrounding community. Ball & Chain, known for its midnight conga line, salsa dancing, live entertainment, and signature cocktails such as world-famous mojitos, the Calle Ocho Old Fashioned, and the Pastelito Daiquiri, reopened in November 2021 with the best music, live entertainment, salsa dancing, authentic Cuban dishes, and cocktails in South Florida. If you want to dance, eat, and have the best time, this is the place to be.

Cultural Experiences

Tower Theater

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDC's Tower Theater Miami (@towertheatermiami)

1508 SW 8th St. / Website

One of the Magic City's oldest and most iconic cultural landmarks, Tower Theater, opened in 1926. This theater, located next to Domino Park, was once the finest state-of-the-art theater in the American South. This Art Deco-style building, which has maintained its reputation as a historical and cultural gathering place, is now the place for cultural events, Cuban exhibitions and performances, and Indie film screenings. So if you are all about the arts and film culture, head to this theater after watching a domino match.

Futurama 1637 Art Building



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Futurama 1637 Art Galleries (@futurama1637artgalleries)

1637 SW 8th St. / Website

The Futurama Building, located at 1637 SW 8th St., is the neighborhood's art hub. The creative workspace includes 12 open-to-the-public studios/galleries occupied by local artists. Many of the neighborhood's 20 galleries, including Mildrey Guillot, Obrapia Fine Arts, Kontempo Art, and Molina Fine Art Gallery, can be found on the block surrounding the Futurama Building. Another gallery collection can be found off Calle Ocho between SW 6th and 12th Avenue.

Festivals

While the neighborhood is a great place to visit during the day, it comes alive at night. Viernes Culturales (Cultural Fridays) is held on the third Friday of each month to celebrate the arts and cultural offerings of local restaurants, bars, shops, and galleries along Calle Ocho from the 13th to 17th avenues. A stage has been set up on the street for dance and music performances. The gallery doors open until 11:00 p.m. for visitors to peruse their collections.

If you're looking for a bigger party, the annual Carnaval Calle Ocho Festival in March is the neighborhood's cultural highlight of the year and one of Miami's most important events.

Off The Beaten Path

Miami Culinary Tours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Office (@miami_culinary_tours)

1508 SW 8th St. / Website

Miami Culinary Tours is possibly the most popular way to explore Little Havana. It immerses you in Cuban cuisine through samples of picadillo-stuffed empanadas, Cuban sandwiches, guava pastelitos, mojitos, and much more at local restaurants. In addition to sampling delicious cuisine, you'll learn about the district's history and discover some hidden gems along the way. The tour takes 2.5 hours of walking, but it will be an unforgettable experience.