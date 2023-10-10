LIV Golf Returns To Miami For Its 2023 Team Championship

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Events Local sports

LIV Golf is once again returning to Miami for the 2023 Team Championship. Taking place at the iconic Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral Golf Club, the three-day event features both match play and stroke play as 12 teams prepare to go head-to-head and compete for a grand prize of $50 million.





Participants include two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and more. With quarterfinals starting Oct. 20 followed by semifinals and finals throughout the weekend, teams will compete for first through twelfth place.



The weekend event also includes food, games and live music to enjoy throughout the day. Open to all ages, the family-friendly event offers an immersive area and a kid zone. With special performances by world-renowned DJ and producer Alesso for a post-round concert and a closing ceremony by Grammy Award-nominee FISHER, guests will enjoy a weekend to remember.



The tournament will also offer league-branded items so spectators can support their favorite teams.





“It’s been super exciting,” said Rita Kim, LIV Golf's retail and merchandising vice president. “With this new assortment that’s arrived, the teams have been very involved with the design of their lines. “We’ve introduced many league items with unique and interesting designs this year,” Kim shared. “It’s not just golf gear. It’s golf but not golf, and the response has been very positive.”



For those interested in attending, you can purchase single-day or three-day tickets. Fans can pre-register here to be the first to access tickets and hospitality packages.