LIV Golf Miami: The Golf Tournament Made For Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Feature Community sports

An overview of Club 54 at the Trump National Doral. Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf.



In true Miami fashion, LIV Golf Miami 2024 brought a field of VIP experiences, premium hospitality and entertainment, plenty of sunshine and, of course, high-caliber golf to the famed Blue Monster at the Trump National Doral.

The Saudi-backed professional men’s golf tour lives and breathes its slogan “Golf, but louder,” seen in aspects such as the synchronized sound system pulsating through the 72-par course and the private concert by multi-platinum artist Akon. Swarms of fans gathered in the Fan Village for an unmatched post-game as the sun set on the second round.

Akon performing at LIV Golf Miami. Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf.

A new contender in the professional golf scene, this global league does things notably differently—three rounds, no cuts, shotgun starts, 54 holes, 54 players and 13 teams. Comradery is the name of the game, and entry-level golf enthusiasts are equally as welcome as veteran observers.

Many of golf’s biggest stars like Masters champion Jon Rahm, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major champion and South Florida-native Brooks Koepka took to the green in a charismatic display of sportsmanship and athleticism.

Captain Brooks Koepka reading his putt. Photo by Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf.

However, it was Dean Burmester of Team Stinger GC who ultimately triumphed as number one, earning a $4-million individual purse after winning the second playoff hole over Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC.

First Place Individual Champion Dean Burmester is sprayed with champagne. Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf.

The golfing spectacle wouldn’t be complete without its three celebrated hospitality packages, each offering a unique tier of viewing pleasure defined by varying degrees of amenities. It’s a guaranteed formula for Miami crowd-pleasing.

Club 54, the highest level of ticket holder, boasted an air of exclusivity that is best described by defining features like a multi-course, locally-sourced buffet and an air-cooling system, while Gallery Club promised hardwood floors and bites for grazing in a laidback setting. Birdie Shack was for the more adventurous, party-forward set.

Various food trucks, beverage experiences and modern concessions dotted the grounds, ranging from Smoke in the City BBQ and La Cafetera to Miami HOT Chicken Sandwich and Giant Key Lime Cookies. Fans could easily step away from the action on the hole to dig into a hotdog and crack open a Shirley Temple.

Abraham Ancer hits his shot from the first tee. Photo by Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf.

The Fan Village not only featured a frenzy of food options, but was home to several family-friendly sports activations like the Junior Golf Clinic, the Home Run Challenge and the ZEN Green Stage, all designed to help fans hone their athletic talents.

The thrilling three-day event planted the seed of excitement for the ensuing Masters at Augusta National, which will usher in many of the same LIV Golf Miami elites.