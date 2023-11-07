Three Live Listening Spots We Are Loving

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Culture Lifestyle Music Local Clubs and Bars

APPEALING TO MIAMI’S AUDIOPHILES, THESE THREE LISTENING BARS OFFER UNBEATABLE BEATS IN A KILLER SCENE.



DJ Pee Wee in the courtyard of Dante’s Hi-Fi PHOTO BY DEYSON RODRIGUEZ

DANTE’S HIFI

Being inside Dante’s Hi-Fi transports guests to Japan in the 1950s, where music aficionados would come and gather under the shared love of music in listening bars. The American version is a HiFi bar, with Dante’s serving as the first in Miami, debuting in Wynwood in 2021. The overall experience is optimized by room acoustics that, combined with state-of-the-art speaker arrays, envelop listeners in impeccable sound. Kick back, relax, and enjoy the intimacy of the 50-person nightlife destination, and savor the vinyls from Music Director Rich Medina’s personal collection in a one-of-a-kind setting. 519 NW 26th St., Miami, @danteshifi



Soul Clap performing at Dante’s Hi-Fi. PHOTO BY DEYSON RODRIGUEZ

JOLENE SOUND ROOM

Recently opened in Downtown Miami, Jolene Sound Room is the ultimate haven for dancing and listening to music while losing yourself in an environment created for music lovers. In a space that marries inspiration from Miami as well as the environment of retro recording studios, the setting is unique and alluring, granting locals and visitors the freedom to relinquish their inhibitions and surround themselves with the best disco, house and techno sounds all night long. Cocktails from the expert Bar Lab team make the experience complete. 200 E Flagler St., Miami, @jolenesoundroom

MIAMI SOUND BAR

Located in Downtown Miami, this lounge provides an escape into the softer sounds of vinyl records powered by a custom high-fidelity sound system as the vibe channels the listening bars of Tokyo—aiming to delight both vinyl veterans and newcomers drawn to the vintage vibes. Miami Sound Bar subverts expectations of the usual nightlife havens around it. Here, the music becomes the main event rather than just background noise amid the chaos of a crowded dance floor. Discerning ears can appreciate each note delivered through the specialized equipment handpicked for optimized listening and indulge in weekly showcases and themed nights. 123 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, @miasoundbar