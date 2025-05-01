Where To Dine With Live Music In Miami

Culture, Lifestyle,

Miami’s dining landscape continues to evolve, but a handful of restaurants still understand the value of pairing a well-executed meal with live music. From intimate jazz performances to high-energy DJ sets, these restaurants seamlessly blend dining and music, offering settings where both are meant to be enjoyed together.



Photo Courtesy of Ball & Chain

Ball & Chain

A historic live music venue and Cuban restaurant, Ball & Chain has been a Miami fixture since 1935, once host to iconic musicians Billie Holiday and Chet Baker. Bringing this legendary history into today’s music scene the lively space pairs nightly live music and a midnight conga line with a Cuban-inspired menu. A perfect night to stop by is Sunday through Thursday at 9 p.m., as free salsa and bachata lessons are offered, keeping the energy going well into the night. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, @ballandchainmia

Tala Beach

Tala Beach at 1 Hotel South Beach pairs beachside DJ sets with a menu blending Spanish-inspired shared plates and crafted cocktails, all set in a 50,000-square-foot open-air space. Music runs Thursday through Sunday with a rotating lineup of top DJs, while ocean views and a full-service bar keep the energy high without losing the laid-back rhythm that defines South Beach nights. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @talabeach



Photo Courtesy of Faena Miami Beach

Los Fuegos

Inside Faena Miami Beach, Los Fuegos brings a modern edge to open-fire cooking with nightly live entertainment. With a focus on wood-fired dishes, the menu is built around locally sourced ingredients, while The Living Room—steps away from the dining room—draws a crowd with live bands, DJs, and a rotation of music from jazz to Top 40. Nodding to Miami Beach’s 1950s glamour, Los Fuegos makes the transition from dinner to nightlife seamless. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @losfuegosfaena

The Betsy

At The Betsy Hotel, dining and live jazz come together in one celebrated boutique setting. The family-owned, Michelin Key-recognized hotel, home to LT Steak & Seafood and The Piano Bar, showcases one of the area's longest-running jazz series with live performances nine times a week. Guests can enjoy crafted cocktails and bites from the LT menu while listening to live music surrounded by rotating art exhibitions and views of Ocean Drive. 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, @thebetsyhotel



Live jazz nights at The Piano Bar. Photo By Rey Lopez

River House Wine & Bar

Tucked between Brickell and Little Havana, the newly opened River House Wine & Bar offers a relaxed outdoor setting for live music and casual dining. Located within the historic River Inn, the garden patio features a curated wine list, craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas and charcuterie, with weekly programming that includes live bands on Saturdays, 80s-themed DJ nights on Fridays, and happy hour specials Wednesday through Sunday. 437 SW Second St., Miami, @riverhousewinebar