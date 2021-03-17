Live, Work, Stay and Play at Natiivo Miami, Downtown Miami’s Highly-Anticipated Destination 

by Natiivo Miami | March 17, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Feature Sponsored Post Features

Centrally positioned in the heart of Downtown Miami is Natiivo Miami, the first development purposefully designed, built and licensed for homesharing and one that embodies the “live, work, stay and play” mentality with 448 residences, Gale Miami and office space, all under one roof. Natiivo Miami is ideally located in the city’s bustling epicenter, packed with gleaming skyscrapers, sweeping bay views and hidden gems to explore. The vertically-integrated tower has seen a surge of interest, now reaching over 65% sold due to its recent groundbreaking and launch of stunning 360 tours of the development.

The ease of walkability to Downtown’s flourishing business, dining and entertainment scenes paired with the array of world-class amenities puts everything you need right at your fingertips at Natiivo Miami. Spanning three floors of the tower is Natiivo Social, a members-only exclusive social club that beautifully incorporates dynamic restaurant offerings, speakeasy, coworking spaces, an expansive pool, entertainment, fitness programming and more. LDV Hospitality, known for some of the most iconic destinations in South Florida like Dolce Italian, will be curating the finest food and beverage options within the club.

Natiivo Social has everything you need to live, work and play, all while covering a wide 70,000 square feet. The Work on 8th is 10,000 square feet of working and co-ideating office space featuring an amphitheater presentation area ideal for sharing your latest concept launch, as well as open work spaces, private offices, video capable conference rooms and more.

The Social on 9th is the restaurant within the social club that will offer farm-to-table, casual dining with an array of culinary offerings for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner. Members of Natiivo Social, as well as residents and guests, will be able to enjoy a dynamic roster of programming, including cinema, live music and artistic performances that revolve around culturally relevant repertoire, showcasing local and international talent.

The Swim on 9th is a 16,000 square foot poolside retreat elevated above downtown, featuring a resort style pool, lap pool, cabanas, sun deck, cabana bar and poolside food and beverage service.

The Fit on 10th is a dynamic, 18,000 square foot health and fitness center, inclusive of cardio and Peloton equipment, pilates studio, boxing ring, exclusive outdoor training terrace with CrossFit equipment, locker room, steam, sauna, spa and more.

Life at Natiivo Miami is a luxurious experience, from every aspect of the amenities and residences. Masterfully designed by Urban Robot Associates, residence interiors come fully-furnished and finished with the highest-quality materials. Urban Robot took inspiration from the traditional Florida conservatory room -- the Florida room that is bright and colorful, creating a color scheme that is conducive to calmness and serenity. For elevated luxury, Natiivo Miami’s prestigious penthouse collection is curated by RH, the world's leading luxury home furnishings purveyor, offering furniture, lighting and more.

With thoughtfully curated, world class amenities, the flexibility of homesharing and high-end residence design, Natiivo Miami is paradise waiting for you in the heart of Downtown Miami.

Check out Natiivo Miami’s 360 tours.

Hear more from the developer Keith Menin of Natiivo Miami and LDV Hospitality’s John Meadow.