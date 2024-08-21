9 Local Fashion Instagrams We Love for Trendy Style Inspiration

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, Creators, style and beauty, Guides,

Fashion trends may come and go, but these Miami residents are always in style. Here, they share their fashion secrets, delivering all the inspiration you could need.

Emilie Sobel @emiliesobel

As one of Miami’s top lifestyle influencers, Emilie has her pulse on everything going on in Miami, and she mixes her fun, creative and bright personality into her style. While she loves a bright red maxi dress, Emilie also loves to pair a good basic tee with jeans and a chunky pair of boots or bright green sandals with a bag and accessories. See some of her style tips here.

Ria Michelle @riammichelle

Ria’s style embodies Miami perfectly. Taking an unapologetically carefree and bold approach to fashion, she mixes fun and moody sense into her wardrobe. Her go-to accessory– “I love a statement, whether it’s a stand-out piece of jewelry, unique nail art, or a killer pair of heels. I love something alluring yet understated that may start a conversation.” This fall, catch her playing with textures and layering thanks to cooling temperatures while pulling inspiration from Saint Laurent and Fendi’s fall 2024 sheer runway looks, ideal for Miami.

Carolina Arango @carolinaarango

With an equally elegant yet edgy style, Carolina’s profile offers perfectly curated looks and inspirations. Her three style musts are a blazer to throw over almost any look to add sophistication, a chain belt to elevate closet staples and take the outfit from bland to “wow,” and a silk cami. She recommends finding a shape that suits your decolletage area, and you'll find yourself reaching for it all the time with a lot of your bottoms.

Andrea DiValentina @andreadivalentina

Known as the Fashion Esquire, Andrea’s fashion aesthetic blends classic elegance with a fun flair. While her style is minimalistic, she adds creative elements to every outfit through a pop of color, mixing of metals, or playing with different textures, pushing the limits of fashion. Her go-to look is a flowing skirt, chunky belt, white tank and a draped cardigan.

Vale Genta @valegenta

As the creator of her eponymous brand, Shop Vale Genta, Vale’s style is effortlessly chic paired with beachside elegance. You can see Vale mixing elegance with casual outfits, and she believes that accessories can elevate any outfit. Pulling inspiration from Elsa Hosk, Kate Moss and “Sex and the City’s” Carrie Bradshaw, Vale documents her beachside style for her followers.

Cass DiMicco @cassdimicco

As the designer and founder of Aureum Collective, Cass has an elegant and refined capsule style. Documenting her fashion journey and behind-the-scenes on Instagram, YouTube and Substack, Miami locals can follow along, finding inspiration and ideas.

Rachel Love @rachelove

Starting in 2014, Rachel began documenting everything, from fashion to beauty insights and wellness. This style influencer created her blog to dive deep into everything. Sharing day-to-day looks, get-ready-with-me videos, wedding travel and more, her Instagram offers a glimpse into a casual and elevated style.

Georges Coupet @monsieurcoupet

The menswear and lifestyle creator who goes by @MonsieurCoupet showcases the latest trends in menswear, suits and more. Collaborating with brands including Chanel and Fendi, his wardrobe is timeless, chic and versatile. Pairing elegant suits with accessories like sunglasses, Coupet is a go-to for Miami’s men of style.

Christie Ferrari @christie_ferrari

Dr. Christie Ferrari can do it all. With her doctorate from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Christie is also a fashion, lifestyle and travel blogger. Combining fashion and psychology, she specializes in the psychology behind fashion and how certain clothes affect mood through her wardrobe consulting business, Dress For The Mood You Want.