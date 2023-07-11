Loews Miami Beach Stirs Up The Ultimate Summer Staycation

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Travel

LOEWS MIAMI BEACH UNVEILS THE ULTIMATE SUMMER EXPERIENCES AND PACKAGING FOR A BLISSFUL SEASON.



Poolside at Loews Miami Beach Hotel PHOTO COURTESY OF LOEWS MIAMI BEACH HOTEL

Nestled along Miami’s sandy shores lies a luxury escape, serving as the ultimate destination for anyone looking to experience Miami’s scene. Located in the heart of South Beach’s vibrant art deco District, the renowned Loews Miami Beach Hotel sits beachfront as an oceanfront haven complete with beach access and the hotel’s iconic pool deck. The 790-room property offers dual-story luxurious presidential suites created to display all the comforts of home, complete with warm furnishings and welcoming details.



The jaw-dropping oceanfront Presidential Suite PHOTO COURTESY OF LOEWS MIAMI BEACH HOTEL

While Miami continues to lure vacationers worldwide, this summer season, Florida and Georgia residents will receive special hotel perks, including daily breakfast for two, free valet parking, and complimentary buffet breakfast for children aged four to 12. From global cuisine infused with Miami flavors and locally roasted coffee to start your day, Loews Miami Beach serves a wide range of breakfast delights.



Oceanfront rooms provide picturesque views at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. PHOTO COURTESY OF LOEWS MIAMI BEACH HOTEL

In addition, the luxurious beach destination also offers a $250 dining credit to guests who book their summer getaway to enjoy at any of the hotel’s four restaurants and lounges. With a farm-to-table market-style breakfast destination for breakfast, a vibrant lobby bar, and a nautical poolside bar and grill, guests have ample opportunity to enjoy. Take advantage of the extensive summer programming, infusing signature Miami-inspired elements throughout the experience. Sip the day away during Summerfest by Loews, showcasing the in-demand spritz cocktail made from locally-sourced ingredients.

Bask in the sun and enjoy VIP treatment in one of the poolside daybeds or recharge at Sea Spa. With a range of treatments, such as the signature 50-minute fizzy berry body detoxifying therapy or the deep tissue massage that blends lavender, camphor and essential oils for increasing circulation and reducing inflammation, guests can experience bliss, tranquility and rejuvenation guided by an expert team.



Front desk reception at the Miami Beach hotel. PHOTO COURTESY OF LOEWS MIAMI BEACH HOTEL

This summer, indulge in endless forms of luxury and comfort. Steps away from Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive, Loews Miami Beach offers the whole family the ultimate staycation experience in true Miami style. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @loewsmiami