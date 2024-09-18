Meet Miami Model Lou Schieffelin, Leading With Kindness In All Aspects Of Life

People, Style,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People, Style,

Miami model Lou Schieffelin is leaning into her femininity, following her heart in all aspects of life.



PHOTO BY NICK LANING

Growing up in the modeling industry, Lou Schieffelin (@louschieffelin) remains grounded and humble. With representation in three U.S. markets, Lou is inspired by her mother, a former international model-turned-mogul. Now, she is setting her sights on the sky, working to obtain her pilot’s license, following in the footsteps of her grandfathers. Walking through the world with a smile, Lou treats everyone with respect and kindness, creating a butterfly effect throughout society.

What has been the most exciting client you’ve worked with?

Over the past 16 years, I have worked with wonderful clients. Some favorites include Oscar de la Renta, Max Mara, Maaji Swimwear, Jovani Bridal, Polo Ralph Lauren and Wrangler.



PHOTO BY EHSAN ZARRIN

Philanthropy is a big part of who you are. What can you share about your various advocacy and philanthropic services?

The goal will always be to protect Floridians and our future generations. I served on the advocacy team supporting HB107, which ended texting while driving in Florida. Another mission is to ensure online safety for children through Red Flags? Run., a workshop that educates our youth on safe online practices, focuses on mitigating bullying, mental health issues and child trafficking.

Three words to describe yourself?

Silly, adventurous and feminine.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Over the past few years, I have cultivated these empathic tendencies, which allow me to love others deeply. A big heart has big emotions!

Do you have any advice for your teenage self?

I would tell Little Lou that one day, she’ll fill the seats at a table that is proud to have her. Every tear or lunch in the bathroom was meant for moments of appreciation for the friendships and family she’d foster. I would tell her that feeling “different” is a gift and to find solace in not fitting in with the people around her.