See Louis Vuitton's Ready-to-Wear Cruise 2022 Resort Collection

By: Nilam Mukherjee | June 16, 2021 | Style & Beauty

The concept of space travel isn’t as far out as it used to be, and Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicholas Ghesquière takes that near future seriously with the brand's Cruise 2022 resort collection.

Making its debut in Parisian sculpture park Axe Majeur, the runway featured down-to-earth elements of nature and emphasized public spaces. The designs themselves, however, were out-of-this-world, with a vision that surpassed the uniqueness of street style and semi-formal fashion.

Ready to set out and travel the world once again, this collection hopes that the vaccine roll out and reopenings will reset the magic of the world. Ghesquière called it "a very optimistic, joyful collection" in Vogue.

"There’s a jubilance to it,” he says. Indeed, from the faux feathers and padded spacesuit-quilt design, to the shimmery dresses and parachute pleats, everything about these looks exude '60s nostalgia and vibrant prospects for the future.

The chic collection features blazers, mini dresses with large and colorful pockets, playfully-patterned jackets and mega-sized sleeves on tops and sweaters. Models strutted the public runway in extravagantly vibrant looks, bursting with confidence and empowerment. Sequins, ribbons, large colorful chains and renditions of classic Louis Vuitton handbags accessorized the looks, adding to the whimsical and otherworldly motifs.

It’s a new age of exploration for Louis Vuitton. The monumental show fosters encouragement for self-expression, embracing all that is to come in the future.

“There’s many projects that want to take us to the edge of the atmosphere,” Ghesquière is quoted. “That would be great.”

See the full runway production for the Cruise 2022 collection below.

Read more about the Louis Vuitton Ready-to-Wear Resort 2022 collection via Vogue.