See Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Nilam Mukherjee | March 10, 2021 | Style & Beauty

History has a way of repeating itself, but humans have a way of evolving, and Louis Vuitton just took history into its own hands.

Louis Vuitton’s virtual Fall/Winter 2021 collection paid tribute to decades of Greco-Roman art in the place where time stands still. Filmed in the Michelangelo Gallery of the Louvre, designer and creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s collection imparted a lavish flair of antiquity and modernity combined.

On an adorned runway lined with Roman, Greek and Etruscan sculptures, models strutted to Daft Punk’s “Around the World,” a fitting tune for the mixed-era collection. Ghesquière’s designs were attuned to a new era of fashion, where athleisure and sweatpants dominate. His looks were the opposite of form-fitting and perfectly blended street-wear, comfort and sophistication via easy, intricately-designed attire.

Heavily inspired by the Italian artist Fornasetti, the collection featured a series of his famously hand-drawn women’s faces and sculpture illustrations printed on garments and etched onto handbags. Accessorized with a concoction of textures and fabrics, the layered looks mixed and matched oversized blazers, bombers and vests with jeweled dresses and sweaters lined with heaps of tulle. Baggy leather boots finalized the whimsical looks, while pops of color amidst a pastel palette animated each outfit. The collection’s contemporary rendition of the past also featured gladiator dresses and gladiator-inspired boots.

With an illustrious history of providing luxury travel goods, Louis Vuitton, like the rest of the world, was forced to press pause during the lockdown. The reemergence from this state was Ghesquière’s inspiration for the collection.

“Since we are all in a motionless situation, we have to double our imagination of inventing an extraordinary journey,” he is quoted in Vogue. “I wanted something impactful, something that conveys hope and joy for what’s coming next, and for people to have a good time watching… A moment of fashion.”

Ghesquière’s goal was to bring fashion back to life, and that’s certainly what he did. With pieces that are easy to slip on but extravagantly designed, all your fashion dilemmas in 2021 have been solved.

See the full Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 21 production below.

Read more about the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter Ready-to-Wear Collection via Vogue.