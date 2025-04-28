Louis Vuitton Unveils The FIA Formula One World Championship Trophy Trunk

Lifestyle, Events, fashion,

Louis Vuitton solidifies its role in Formula One as it unveils this year’s FIA Formula One World Championship trophy trunk.



In a fashionable fusion of tradition, precision and triumph, Louis Vuitton has unveiled the FIA Formula One World Championship™ trophy trunk, celebrating its official partnership with Formula 1. This bespoke creation honors both the sport and the House’s storied craftsmanship. Presented during Formula 1’s monumental 75th anniversary event at The O2 in London, the trunk symbolizes the unbreakable bond between high fashion and elite motorsport. By the end of the season, the trunk will be awarded to the year’s best driver.



Handcrafted at Louis Vuitton’s historic Asnières atelier in France, the trunk’s design showcases both artistry and functionality. The folding front panels are adorned with a dynamic “V” motif, an homage to both victory and Vuitton, painted in black and white Damier, evoking the striking colors of the Formula 1 finish line. Inside, black leather and microfiber protect the prestigious trophy, while the exterior is detailed with brass corners, clasps and leather trim—nodding to the same elements used since the 1860s.

This continuation of Louis Vuitton’s 125-year legacy of creating luxury travel accessories for the world’s most coveted prizes continues to make the sport one of the most fashionable in the world—another reason to get ready for an exhilarating week of racing and style at the upcoming Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.



