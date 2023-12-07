Discover Louis Vuitton's Frank Gehry Collection

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Art Apple News style and beauty

Set to captivate art and fashion enthusiasts at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach, Louis Vuitton is returning with its Frank Gehry x Louis Vuitton collection.

In celebration of the legendary Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry, the collaboration brings a mesmerizing blend of high fashion and architectural ingenuity and serves as a celebration of the longstanding partnership between Gehry and the iconic Maison. At this year’s event, guests can immerse themselves in Gehry’s creative universe brought to life through a specially designed booth featuring his trademark aesthetic and his constant experimentation with forms.

Created to embody Gehry’s scenography and design process, the booth will showcase an extraordinary fusion of Gehry’s distinctive touch and Louis Vuitton’s timeless craftsmanship in four themes dear to Gehry: architecture and form, material exploration, animals and his twisted box creation.

Highlighting the world premiere of Louis Vuitton x Frank Gehry, the exhibit highlights a limited-edition handbag collection featuring designs based upon the Maison’s iconic Capucines bags, the Twisted Box Trunk and a remarkable Bear With Us Clutch, based upon Gehry’s 2014 Bear with Us sculpture. Expertly combining Gehry’s design prowess with the Maison’s remarkable craftsmanship, the bags integrate innovative methods and textures, bringing a new element to the iconic handbag.

Also on display is the “A Tea Party for Louis” trunk, combining the architect’s distinctive creation for the 200 trunks and the 200 Visionaries exhibition that celebrated Louis Vuitton’s 200th birthday. Based upon Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Gehry’s striking sculpture-trunk displays a collection of eight arrestingly inventive figurines, each one resembling a character in the book and the model of an imaginary Frank Gehry building to form what the architect describes as a tea party for the Maison’s founder.

In a dynamic presentation, Louis Vuitton’s Art Basel Miami booth seamlessly celebrates artistic and creative endeavors by displaying specific objects, including handbags, trunks, perfume bottles, original artworks, preparatory sketches and architectural models.

See the full collection here.

1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Dec. 8-10