Louis Vuitton Opens Its Latest Boutique In Coral Gables

LOUIS VUITTON EXPANDS ITS GROWING MIAMI FOOTPRINT WITH A NEW BOUTIQUE IN CORAL GABLES.



PHOTOS BY BRAD DICKSON, COURTESY OF LOUIS VUITTON

Miami is experiencing an exquisite cultural renaissance, with luxury Maisons setting up breathtaking new boutiques across the city. The latest exciting opening comes from the iconic French fashion house Louis Vuitton, which launched a new Coral Gables location that fully encapsulates Miami’s glamour and tropical allure.



PHOTOS BY BRAD DICKSON, COURTESY OF LOUIS VUITTON

In August, Louis Vuitton unveiled its new store at the ultra-chic Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables. Reinforcing the Maison’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge design, the airy boutique seamlessly blends Louis Vuitton’s signature style with an organic, resort-inspired aesthetic. Inside, artful displays of leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear and more are set against backdrops of natural wood, woven textures and terrazzo fl oors featuring patterns made exclusively for the boutique. Fine art installations like a custom 12-foot surfboard and serene photography add to the light, breezy ambiance. The new boutique’s inventory spotlights Louis Vuitton’s latest collections and most iconic pieces, specially curated for the Miami lifestyle. Stunning diamond jewelry like the Blossom Silhouette collection and Tambour Horizon Light Up connected watches shine brightly. In leather goods, standouts include the brand-new Orsay handbag shape—its ladylike silhouette accented with LV’s iconic locks and hardware—and playful updates to classics like the Petite Malle. Menswear highlights feature metallic cloud-patterned bags and buttery-soft crossbodies in vivid Epi leather.



The breathtaking interior design inside Louis Vuitton’s newest boutique in Coral Gables’ Merrick Park. PHOTO BY BRAD DICKSON, COURTESY OF LOUIS VUITTON

As a destination for art, fashion and design to merge as one, Louis Vuitton extends its reach in the Magic City, inviting shoppers to get lost in the latest magical world of the Maison. 358 San Lorenzo Ave, Coral Gables, @louisvuitton