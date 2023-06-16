Louis Vuitton And Sotheby's To Auction Off Artist-Designed Bags For Charity

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | |

Louis Vuitton and Sotheby's are auctioning off bags for several good causes.

Twenty-two Artycapucine bags, the iconic LV silhouette, designed by a different artist will be available at auction with proceeds going to charity.

"The ongoing Artycapucines Collection gives leading contemporary artists the opportunity to bring their unique visions to Louis Vuitton’s timeless and feminine classic," the brand said in a press release.

The artists are Amélie Bertrand, Daniel Buren, Sam Falls, Urs Fischer, Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Alex Israel, Liu Wei, Peter Marino, Beatriz Milhazes, Vik Muniz, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Park Seo-Bo, Paola Pivi, Ugo Rondinone, Tschabalala Self, Josh Smith, Jonas Wood, Kennedy Yanko, Zeng Fanzhi, and Zhao Zhao. Each artist has determined which charity the proceeds will go to, including UNICEF, Doctos Without Borders, World Central Kitchen and more.

Online bidding for the bags will begin June 28 and end July 12. The pieces will also be on display at Sotheby's Paris from July 1 to July 5.