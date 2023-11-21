Louis Vuitton Debuts First Tableware Collection In Time For Holiday Celebrations

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle,

The holiday season promises lots of opportunities to entertain at home, and Louis Vuitton wants to help you set the table.

The iconic French fashion and lifestyle brand debuts its first tableware collection with a complete range of porcelain dishes, as well as colorful glasses and carafe sets. It’s a new permanent member of the LV lineup, and it marries traditionalism with modern excellence, incorporating the Maison’s Monogram flower signature into the tablescape.

The Monogram Flower Tile tableware set is made from Limoges porcelain in a beautiful and understated white and blue color scheme. Blue florals are painted with watercolor appearance on bright white backgrounds, creating a set that is both decorative and completely functional.

The set includes plates of varying sizes, bowls, serving platters and dishes, tea cups and more, meaning you can outfit your table with LV goods no matter the occasion or meal.

Meanwhile, the LV Twist Glasses are a chic set of drinkware available in Crystal Clear, Sapphire Blue, Amber, Emerald and Venetian Ruby. The cups feature the Monogram flower at the bottom of each glass.

Matching Flower Carafes are available in each colorway, as well. Murano-island glass makers make both the glasses and the carafes.

The Louis Vuitton Tableware collection is available now in stores and online at louisvuitton.com.